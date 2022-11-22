Oilers Acquire Goaltender Brad Arvanitis

TULSA, Okla.- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Tuesday the acquisition of goaltender Brad Arvanitis from the Rapid City Rush in exchange for future considerations.

Arvanitis, 25, joins the Oilers just five days after representing Rapid City between the pipes against Tulsa, halting 32 of the Oilers 35 shots on goal in a 3-2 Tulsa victory.

The 6'2, 195 lbs. goaltender still falls under rookie status, playing in six professional games with Rapid City, sporting a 3-2-1-0 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.84 GAA.

Prior to turning pro, Arvanitis initially enrolled at UMass in Hockey East, eventually transferring to NCAA DIII Babson College, where he played the majority of his college hockey. The Holliston, Mass. native was an enigma with the Beavers, boasting a .932 save percentage, a 2.05 GAA and a 26-6-3 record across 38 career games.

In return for Arvanitis, Tulsa sends future considerations to Rapid City, meaning the Oilers will send the Rush a player at a later date.

The Oilers gear up for their second-straight, four-game week, battling Wichita on all four occasions. The action starts tomorrow, Nov. 23 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan. at 7:05 p.m., before returning to Tulsa for a special Black Friday game at the BOK at 7:05 p.m. The Oilers then head back north to the Sunflower State, playing the Thunder at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 before returning to Tulsa for the annual Paint the Ice Game on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 4:05 p.m.

Fans with questions about the holiday week, Black Friday or Paint the Ice can call or text the Oilers Ticket Office at 918-632-7825.

