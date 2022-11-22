Rapid City's Aleardi Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Alex Aleardi of the Rapid City Rush

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Alex Aleardi of the Rapid City Rush is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 14-20.

Aleardi scored two goals, added five assists and was a +7 in three games at Tulsa last week.

The 30-year-old had one assist in a 3-2 loss on Thursday, notched four points (1g-3a) in a 9-1 win on Saturday and added two points (1g-1a) in a 4-3 victory on Sunday.

A native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Aleardi has 13 points (3g-10a) in 13 games with the Rush this season.

Aleardi has recorded 114 points (56g-58a) in 113 career ECHL games with Rapid City, Florida and Evansville. He has added 41 points (20g-21a) in 92 career American Hockey League games with Springfield and Charlotte. Aleardi has also skated in 218 career games in Europe, suiting up for teams in Sweden, Austria and France.

Prior to turning pro, Aleaerdi posted 197 points (104g-93a) in 321 career Ontario Hockey League games with Kitchener, Belleville, Plymouth and Windsor.

On behalf of Alex Aleardi, a case of pucks will be donated to a Rapid City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners-Up: Liam Finlay, Allen (3 gp, 3g, 4a, 7 pts.) and Cedric Montminy, Trois-Rivières (3 gp, 3g, 3a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Cody Sylvester (Atlanta), Lincoln Griffin (Cincinnati), Dominic Franco (Florida), Cliff Watson (Indy), Tristan Mullin (Kansas City), Kevin O'Neil (South Carolina), Gordie Green (Toledo) and Jimmy Lambert (Worcester).

