Kirk Reassigned to Gladiators from AHL Tucson

DULUTH, Ga. - Forward Liam Kirk has been reassigned to the Atlanta Gladiators from the American Hockey League's Tucson Roadrunners. Kirk has appeared in one game with the Roadrunners this season.

Kirk, 22, is the only English-born player to have trained in England and been drafted to the National Hockey League. The 6-foot-1, 189-pound forward was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the seventh round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and is currently in year two of a three-year Entry Level Contract with the club that drafted him. Last season in the AHL with Tucson, Kirk posted two goals and an assist in eight games of action.

Previously, the Maltby, England native skated in the United Kingdom's Elite Ice Hockey League with the Sheffield Steelers for parts of three seasons. During the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns, Kirk appeared in 110 games with the Ontario Hockey League's Peterborough Petes and tabbed 97 points (47G-50A).

The Gladiators play next on Thanksgiving Day at 7:00 PM against the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

