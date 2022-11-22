ECHL Transactions - November 22
November 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 22, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Maine:
Peter Thome, G
Josh Boyko, G
Savannah:
Darick Louis-Jean, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Liam Kirk, F assigned from Tucson by Arizona
Idaho:
Add Adam Scheel, G assigned from Texas by Dallas
Add Jordan Timmons, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add William Knierim, F activated from reserve
Add Zach Walker, F activated from reserve
Delete Wade Murphy, F placed on reserve
Delete Jake Kupsky, G placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Timmons, F traded to Reading
Indy:
Add Cam Bakker, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Maine:
Add Michael DiPietro, G assigned from Providence by Boston
Add Curtis Hall, F assigned from Providence by Boston
Add Alex-Olivier Voyer, F assigned by Providence
Add Francois Brassard, G activated from reserve
Delete Alden Weller, D placed on reserve
Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/12)
Newfoundland:
Delete Tommy Miller, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Denis Smirnov, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Alex Pommerville, F activated from reserve
Delete Todd Burgess, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/19)
Delete Carter Robertson, D traded to Rapid City
Rapid City:
Delete Tanner Schachle, F traded to Norfolk
Delete Brad Arvanitis, G traded to Tulsa
Reading:
Add Jordan Kaplan, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Joel Eisenhower, G added as EBUG
Delete Joel Eisenhower, G released as EBUG
Delete Nolan Maier, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Delete Charlie Gerard, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve
Add Logan Drevitch, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Papirny, G placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Kevin O'Neil, F loaned to Hershey
Delete Michael Kim, D recalled by Hershey
Trois-Rivières:
Add Santino Centorame, D activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Francis, F recalled by Laval
Wheeling:
Add Taylor Gauthier, G returned from bereavement/family leave
Delete Tommy Nappier, G placed on reserve
Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/13)
Wichita:
Add Kelly Bent, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve
Delete Strauss Mann, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 22, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - November 22 - ECHL
- Three Players Assigned to Mariners from Providence - Maine Mariners
- Oilers Acquire Goaltender Brad Arvanitis - Tulsa Oilers
- Admirals Announce Transactions - Norfolk Admirals
- Rush Acquire Defenseman Carter Robertson from Norfolk - Rapid City Rush
- K-Wings Acquire Forward Paul McAvoy from Gladiators - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kirk Reassigned to Gladiators from AHL Tucson - Atlanta Gladiators
- Growlers Add Marcus Power to Front Office - Newfoundland Growlers
- Rapid City's Aleardi Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Alex Aleardi Named ECHL Player of the Week - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Weekly: Holiday Weekend Series at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Newfoundland's Cavallin Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.