ECHL Transactions - November 22

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 22, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Maine:

Peter Thome, G

Josh Boyko, G

Savannah:

Darick Louis-Jean, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Liam Kirk, F assigned from Tucson by Arizona

Idaho:

Add Adam Scheel, G assigned from Texas by Dallas

Add Jordan Timmons, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add William Knierim, F activated from reserve

Add Zach Walker, F activated from reserve

Delete Wade Murphy, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake Kupsky, G placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Timmons, F traded to Reading

Indy:

Add Cam Bakker, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Maine:

Add Michael DiPietro, G assigned from Providence by Boston

Add Curtis Hall, F assigned from Providence by Boston

Add Alex-Olivier Voyer, F assigned by Providence

Add Francois Brassard, G activated from reserve

Delete Alden Weller, D placed on reserve

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/12)

Newfoundland:

Delete Tommy Miller, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Denis Smirnov, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Alex Pommerville, F activated from reserve

Delete Todd Burgess, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/19)

Delete Carter Robertson, D traded to Rapid City

Rapid City:

Delete Tanner Schachle, F traded to Norfolk

Delete Brad Arvanitis, G traded to Tulsa

Reading:

Add Jordan Kaplan, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Joel Eisenhower, G added as EBUG

Delete Joel Eisenhower, G released as EBUG

Delete Nolan Maier, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Delete Charlie Gerard, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve

Add Logan Drevitch, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Papirny, G placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Kevin O'Neil, F loaned to Hershey

Delete Michael Kim, D recalled by Hershey

Trois-Rivières:

Add Santino Centorame, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Francis, F recalled by Laval

Wheeling:

Add Taylor Gauthier, G returned from bereavement/family leave

Delete Tommy Nappier, G placed on reserve

Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/13)

Wichita:

Add Kelly Bent, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve

Delete Strauss Mann, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

