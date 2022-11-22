Alex Aleardi Named ECHL Player of the Week

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that Rapid City winger Alex Aleardi has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for November 14-20.

Aleardi scored two goals, added five assists and was a +7 in three games at Tulsa last week. The 30-year-old had one assist in a 3-2 loss on Thursday, notched a Rush season-high four points on one goal and three assists in a 9-1 win on Saturday and added one goal and one assist in the 4-3 victory on Sunday.

A native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Aleardi has three goals and ten assists in 13 games with the Rush this season. He is on a six-game point streak, during which time he has scored three goals along with seven assists.

Aleardi has recorded 114 points on 56 goals and 58 assists in 113 career ECHL games with the Rush, Florida Everblades and Evansville Icemen. He has added 41 points with 20 goals and 21 assists in 92 career American Hockey League games with the Springfield Falcons and Charlotte Checkers. Aleardi has also skated in 218 career games in Europe, suiting up for teams in Sweden, Austria and France.

On behalf of Aleardi, a case of pucks will be donated to a Rapid City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Aleardi and the Rush will be home for three games this week against the Kansas City Mavericks. It begins on Wednesday night and puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

