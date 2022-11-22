Three Players Assigned to Mariners from Providence

PORTLAND, ME - The Boston Bruins and Providence Bruins have assigned three players to the Maine ahead of a busy Mariners homestand. Forwards Alex-Olivier Voyer and Curtis Hall plus goaltender Michael DiPietro have all been assigned to the Mariners from Providence.

Voyer, 23, returns after playing two games for the Mariners on the prior homestand. He skated in the two games against the Reading Royals two weekends ago, scoring a goal and adding an assist - both on November 11th. Voyer is a native of Sherbrooke, QC and is in his third season under contract with Providence. He played one game for the Mariners last season in which he scored a natural hat trick, and played 16 additional ECHL games for Jacksonville in 2020-21. He's appeared in 65 career games for the P-Bruins, including two this season.

Curtis Hall, 22, was a 4th round selection by Boston in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. From Chagrin Falls, OH, he attended Yale University for two seasons before turning pro in 2020-21. A 6'4, 216-pound center, Hall led Yale in scoring in 2019-20 and also played for the U20 Team USA squad in the World Junior Championships. Last season, Hall skated in 52 games for Providence, scoring two goals and adding three assists. He also played in both playoff games. He has no points in eight AHL games this season.

Michael DiPietro is a 23-year-old goaltender from Windsor, ON who the Bruins acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in a trade on October 27th. In the deal, the Bruins sent forward Jack Studnicka to Vancouver in exchange for DiPietro and the rights to defenseman Jonathan Myrenberg. DiPietro played 34 games for Vancouver's AHL affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, with a record of 15-3-5, a 2.95 GAA, and a .901 SV%. He's played three career NHL games for Vancouver between 2018 and 2022. DiPietro saw additional AHL action for their previous affiliate, the Utica Comets in 2019-20 and 2020-21. The Canucks drafted him in the 3rd round in 2017, 64th overall. Prior to his pro career, he was a standout for the Windsor Spitfires and Ottawa 67s of the Ontario Hockey League, winning numerous awards including the "CHL Most Outstanding Goaltender" (2016-17) and "OHL Goaltender of the Year" (2017-18). The Spitfires won the Memorial Cup in 2016-17.

In corresponding moves, the Mariners released goaltenders Josh Boyko and Peter Thome. Goaltender Francois Brassard was reassigned to Maine from Providence on Saturday.

The Mariners have a three-game homestand this week starting on Wednesday night against the Reading Royals at 7 PM. There will be a Thanksgiving Food Drive for South Portland Food Cupboard at the drop box outside the Ware-Butler box office. The Royals are also the opponent on Friday night at 7:15 PM before the Newfoundland Growlers come in on Saturday at 6 PM for Star Wars Night.

