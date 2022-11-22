Growlers Add Marcus Power to Front Office

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers are proud to announce that former Kelly Cup champion and St. John's native Marcus Power has joined the Growlers front office as the newest member of Deacon Sports and Entertainment's accounting and finance team.

Power, 29, was a mainstay in the Growlers lineup since the club's inaugural season in 2018-19. He was the first player ever signed by his hometown club and was an integral part of the club's Kelly Cup championship in 2019.

"I'm thrilled to be staying with the Growlers and the Deacon team in this new role," Power said.

"While it's unfortunate that my playing career was cut a little short, getting the opportunity to stay at home and continue to work with such an incredible organization was something I couldn't say no to."

