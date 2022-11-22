Newfoundland's Cavallin Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Newfoundland Growlers goaltender Luke Cavallin

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Luke Cavallin of the Newfoundland Growlers is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 14-20.

Cavallin went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.94 goals-against average and a save percentage of .948 in two appearances against Maine last week.

The 21-year-old stopped all 38 shots he faced in a 5-0 win on Wednesday to record his first pro shutout and made 35 saves in a 5-4 overtime victory on Friday.

Under contract to Toronto of the American Hockey League, Cavallin is 7-0-0 for the Growlers this season, leading the ECHL in wins, while ranking second with a 1.56 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Cavallin saw action in 143 career games with Flint of the Ontario Hockey League where he was 62-57-6 with two shutouts, a 3.92 goals-against average and a save percentage of .889. During the 2020-21 season, he appeared in 10 games with Ritten Sport of the Alps Hockey League, where he posted a 2.89 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

Runner-Up: Zach Driscoll, Indy (2-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .929 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Brad Barone (Orlando), Daniil Chechelev (Rapid City), Clay Stevenson (South Carolina) and Sebastian Cossa (Toledo).

