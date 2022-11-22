Head Coach Éric Bélanger Resigns from the Lions de Trois-Rivières

Éric Bélanger resigned from his position as head coach of the Lions de Trois-Rivières on Tuesday, November 22.

On an interim basis, General Manager and Vice President of Hockey Operations, Marc-André Bergeron, will assume the responsibilities of Head Coach. Assistant Coach Pascal Rhéaume and Coordinator of Hockey Operations Alex Cousineau will remain in place to assist Bergeron in his new temporary function.

The 44-year-old, who was the first in history to occupy this position for the team, is leaving the organization for personal reasons. Bélanger compiled 40 wins, 35 losses and 7 overtime losses during his tenure.

Please note that Marc-André Bergeron will hold a press conference to answer your questions tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m. at Colisée Vidéotron. For interview requests, please contact the Lions de Trois-Rivières' press relations officer by email at francois@lions3r.com.

