Rush Acquire Defenseman Carter Robertson from Norfolk

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Tuesday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment a pair of trades. Rapid City has acquired defenseman Carter Robertson from the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for winger Tanner Schachle and future considerations. Additionally, Brad Arvanitis has been traded to the Tulsa Oilers in exchange for future considerations.

Robertson joins the Rush after appearing in three games for the Admirals this season. With Norfolk in the 2021-22 campaign, he recorded four goals and seven assists over 38 games played. He also played in five games in the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers where he scored one goal. The 22-year-old defenseman is in his third professional season.

Schachle has appeared in one game for the Rush this season. During his rookie year in 2021-22, he had three goals and eight assists in 49 games.

Arvanitis has made one start this season, on Thursday morning in Tulsa. He faced 35 shots and made 32 saves in the 3-2 Rush loss to the Oilers.

Rapid City will be home for three games this week against the Kansas City Mavericks. It begins on Wednesday night and puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

