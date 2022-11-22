Grizzlies Weekly: Holiday Weekend Series at Maverik Center

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies host the Trois-Rivieres Lions This Friday and Saturday at 7:10 pm and Sunday afternoon at 3:10 pm.

Neil Robinson scored a goal in his first game back from injury in the first period on November 17th vs Idaho. Robinson played in 3 games with Utah in the 2021-2022 season before suffering a season ending injury on November 6, 2021. On November 20th vs Idaho Keaton Jameson and Brycen Martin each scored their first goals of the season in a 3-2 loss.

The Grizzlies are facing the Lions for the first time ever. Trois-Rivieres is 6-6-1 on the season. Utah is 6-7 to start the season.

Friday the 25th is an AFCU Friday where tickets start at $8 when you pay using your AFCU debit or credit card at the Maverik Center box office. The Grizzlies are hosting their 2nd annual Pride Night Presented by FedEx on Saturday, November 26 at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Games This Week

November 25, 2022 - Trois Rivieres at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

November 26, 2022 - Trois Rivieres at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Pride Night presented by FedEx.

November 27, 2022 - Trois Rivieres at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

You can catch every game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Games Last Week

November 17, 2022 - Idaho 6 Utah 1 - Neil Robinson scored 6:28 into the contest. Idaho scored 6 unanswered after that. Ty Pelton-Byce led Idaho with 2 goals and 1 assist. Idaho outshot Utah 41 to 25. Kyle Pouncy and Christian Simeone each had 1 assist for Utah. Dylan Fitze led the Grizz with 9 shots on goal.

November 18, 2022 - Idaho 4 Utah 0 - Jake Kupsky had a 21 save shutout for Idaho. Kupsky has 3 shutouts this season with 2 of them coming against Utah. A good crowd of 6349 was at Maverik Center, the biggest crowd so far this season.

November 20, 2022 - Idaho 3 Utah 2 - Keaton Jameson and Brycen Martin each scored a goal for Utah.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is 4-2 in one goal games. Utah is 4-2 when scoring first. Utah is the first team to outshoot Idaho in 13 games this season. Utah has outscored opponents 15 to 12 in the second period this season. Utah has outshot opponents 148 to 132 in the second period's this season.

Utah is 3-0 when leading after 1 period. Utah is 4-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 2-0 in overtime this season

Utah Grizzlies 2022-2023 Roster

Forwards (12): Brandon Cutler, Dylan Fitze, Tarun Fizer, Keaton Jameson, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Neil Robinson, Christian Simeone, Cam Strong, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker, Cameron Wright.

Defenseman (9): Victor Bartley, Joey Colatarci, Brycen Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone, Cory Thomas.

Goaltenders (3): Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner, Lukas Parik.

Grizzlies Player Trends

Andrew Nielsen - Tied for 2nd in the league with 12 assists. Nielsen leads the league in power play assists (8) and power play points (8). Nielsen is 2nd in points among defenseman with 13. Nielsen is 3rd in the league among defenseman with 36 shots on goal.

Cameron Wright - Tied for the league lead with 3 game winning goals. All 3 of his professional goals have been game winners. Wright leads all rookies with 53 shots on goal. Wright has 2 goals and 6 assists in his last 8 games.

Tarun Fizer - Fizer has a point in 4 of his last 9 games and a point in 7 of 13 contests. Tarun has the first goal in the game twice this season. Fizer is tied for the club lead with 6 goals.

Zach Tsekos - Tied among all league rookies with 3 power play goals. Tsekos has 4 goals in his last 7 games and he has a point in 5 of his last 8 games. Tsekos has a 19.4 shooting % (6 for 31). Tsekos is tied with Fizer for the club lead with 6 goals.

Brandon Cutler - All 5 of Cutler's points have come on the power play (3 goals, 2 assists). Cutler has 5 points in his last 7 games.

Johnny Walker - Walker has 4 goals in his last 7 games. Johnny has a 22.2 shooting % (4 for 18). Walker is 2nd among league rookies with 43 penalty minutes.

Dylan Fitze - Had 9 shots on goal vs Idaho on November 17. Fitze has 22 shots on goal over his last 5 games. Fitze has 4 different games with 5 or more shots. Fitze is 2nd on the club with 37 shots.

Neil Robinson - Scored a first period goal in his first game back on November 17, 2022 after coming back from a major injury suffered on Nov. 6, 2021.

Christian Simeone - Got an assist in his 2022-2023 season debut on Nov. 17 vs Idaho. Simeone had 5 goals and 10 assists in 55 games last year.

Transactions

November 18 - Grizzlies Sign defenseman Cory Thomas. Cory played in 2 games last weekend for Utah.

2022-2023 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 6-7

Home record: 1-4

Road record: 5-3

Win percentage: .462

Streak: Lost 4

Standings Points: 12

Last 10: 4-6

Goals per game: 2.52 (Tied 23rd) Goals for: 33

Goals against per game: 3.23 (17th) Goals Against: 42

Shots per game: 30.15 (19th)

Shots against per game: 32.32 (22nd)

Power Play: 12 for 64 - 18.8 % (16th)

Penalty Kill: 35 for 45- 77.8 % (17th)

Penalty Minutes: 153. 11.77 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 0

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 1.

Record When Scoring First: 4-2.

Opposition Scores First: 2-5.

Record in One Goal Games: 4-2.

Team Leaders (2022-23 Regular season)

Goals: Tarun Fizer/Zach Tsekos (6).

Assists: Andrew Nielsen (12).

Points: Nielsen (13).

Plus/Minus: Zach Tsekos (+4).

PIM: Johnny Walker (43)

Power Play Points: Nielsen (8)

Power Play Goals: Brandon Cutler/Tsekos (3)

Power Play Assists: Nielsen (8).

Shots on Goal: Cameron Wright (53).

Shooting Percentage: Walker (22.2 %) 4 for 18.

Game Winning Goals: Wright (3)

Wins: Garrett Metcalf (3)

Save %: Lukas Parik (.917).

Goals Against Average: Parik (2.51)

Active Streaks

Goal Streaks: Keaton Jameson, Brycen Martin (1)

Assist Streaks: Trent Miner, Cory Thomas, Cam Strong, Victor Bartley (1)

Point Streaks of 2 or more: 0

