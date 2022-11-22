K-Wings Acquire Forward Paul McAvoy from Gladiators
November 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday the acquisition of rookie forward Paul McAvoy from the Atlanta Gladiators for future considerations.
McAvoy, 26, has played 12 ECHL games (2G, 4 PIM) over the past two seasons with Atlanta after signing immediately following his senior season at Colgate University. The 6-foot 2-inch, 194-pound, Richmond, Kentucky native was the team captain at Colgate in his final two seasons and played with the team from 2017-2022.
In 154 games at Colgate, McAvoy scored 21 goals, added 20 assists and amassed 68 penalty minutes.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
