Rush Announce First 10 Games of 2020-21 ECHL Season

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today in conjunction with the ECHL the first 10 games of the 2020-21 ECHL Season. The slate of games begins with the 13th Home-Opener in team history against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, December 11, 2020.

On October 9th, the ECHL announced a split schedule format in which 13 teams, including the Rush, would start on Friday, December 11, 2020 with a full 72-game schedule. With the Atlanta Gladiators taking a voluntary Covid-19 Season Suspension, the remaining 12 ECHL teams will begin on January 15, 2021, based on jurisdictional approval, in a 62-game schedule.

Below is the schedule from Friday, December 11, 2020 to Saturday, January 9th, featuring five home games and five away games. Home games are in BOLD. All times are in Mountain Daylight Time.

Friday, December 11, 2020: Rapid City Rush vs Utah Grizzlies - 7:05pm (HOME OPENER)

Saturday, December 12, 2020: Rapid City Rush vs Utah Grizzlies - 7:05pm

Friday, December 18, 2020: Rapid City Rush @ Allen Americans - 6:05pm

Saturday, December 19, 2020: Rapid City Rush @ Allen Americans - 6:05pm

Thursday, December 31, 2020: Rapid City Rush @ Utah Grizzlies - 5:00pm (NEW YEAR'S EVE)

Friday, January 1, 20201: Rapid City Rush @ Utah Grizzlies - 7:10pm (NEW YEAR'S DAY)

Saturday, January 2, 2021: Rapid City Rush @ Utah Grizzlies - 7:10pm

Wednesday, January 6, 2021: Rapid City Rush vs Wichita Thunder - 7:05pm

Friday, January 8, 2021: Rapid City Rush vs Wichita Thunder - 7:05pm

Saturday, January 9, 20201: Rapid City Rush vs Wichita Thunder - 7:05pm

Single-Game Tickets will go on sale on Saturday, October 31st at 11:00am at our Second Annual "Fan Fest" in Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena. The remainder of the 2020-21 Season Schedule will be released at a later date. For more information, contact the Rush office at 716-7825.

