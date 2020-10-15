ECHL Announces Initial Schedule for 2020-21 Season

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday the schedule of games from Dec. 11, 2020-Jan. 14, 2021 for the 13 teams who are participating in a 72-game schedule for the 2020-21 season.

The Florida Everblades will play their first game of the season at home in Hertz Arena on Friday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 PM against the Jacksonville Icemen. Florida will then meet the Orlando Solar Bears at Hertz on Saturday, Dec. 12 to wrap up the opening weekend of the 2020-21 season.

The following weekend on Dec. 18 and 19, the Blades will hit the road for the first time to play the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The Blades will also play two preseason games, both at home against Orlando, before the start of the 2020-21 regular season. The first preseason game will be held on Friday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m., and the second will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:00 p.m. The rest of the Everblades split schedule can be found below.

Ten teams will be in action on Dec. 11 with Florida hosting Jacksonville, Indy entertaining Kansas City, Rapid City welcoming Utah, South Carolina taking on Greenville and Tulsa hosting Wichita.

The ECHL regular season will conclude on June 6, 2021. A schedule for games from January 15-June 6, 2021 will be announced at a later date.

Under the split-season scenario, League standings will be based on winning percentage during the regular season. The post-season format will be based on the eligible competing teams in the regular season and will be announced at a later date.

