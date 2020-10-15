IceMen Announce Initial Schedule for the 2020-21 Season

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced Thursday their schedule for the first ten games of the 2020-2021 regular season. The ten-game schedule covers the initial start of the ECHL season from December 11 through January 14.

Last week the ECHL announced a split-season scenario for the league, which includes 13 league members opening play on December 11 to participate in a 72-game season. The remaining ECHL teams will have the option to opt-in to the second start of the season beginning on January 14 and will play a 62-game season.

The remainder of the 2020-21 schedule for January 14 through June 6 will be announced in December.

The Icemen will open their season on the road on December 11 against the Florida Everblades. Jacksonville's home opener is slated for the following night on Saturday, December 12 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

The following is a complete listing of the Icemen's initial 2020-21 schedule:

Friday, December 11, at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 12, vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 18 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 19 at S. Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 26, at Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Monday, December 28, vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 29 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 2, vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 9, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 13, at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

** Schedule subject to change

The Icemen's home opener is slated for Saturday, October 12 at 7:00 p.m. The Icemen are expected to start the season with limited capacity seating. The best way to ensure your seats is with a season ticket membership package. Full & partial season plans are currently available! Contact the Icemen at 904-602-7825, or visit online at www.jacksonvilleicemen.com

The 2020-21 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.

