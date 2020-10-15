Oilers Announce Phase One Schedule
October 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK -The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced their schedule through Jan. 14 on Thursday.
Under the split-season guidelines, Tulsa joins the following teams in playing a full, 72-game season starting on Dec. 11 - Allen, Florida, Greenville, Indy, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Orlando, Rapid City, South Carolina, Utah, Wheeling and Wichita.
The rest of the participating ECHL teams will begin their Season on Jan.15, 2021, competing in a 62-game season upon jurisdictional approval.
The Oilers open the 2020-21 season at home on Friday, Dec. 11 against their longtime rivals, the Wichita Thunder. The game will take place at the BOK Center, starting at 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa will play five of their opening 11 games at home, hosting Wichita, Allen and Utah. The Oilers will travel to all three of those teams as well as Kansas City during the opening phase.
Oilers Phase One Schedule (all times CST)
Friday, Dec. 11 - vs WIC - 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12 - vs ALN - 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18 - AT UTA - 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 19 - AT UTA - 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 26 - AT ALN - 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 27 - AT ALN - TBD.
Thursday, Dec. 31 - AT KC - 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 2 - AT KC - 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 8 - vs UTA - 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 9 - vs UTA - 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 10 - vs UTA - 4:05 p.m.
