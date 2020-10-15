Solar Bears Announce Schedule for First 10 Games of 2020-21 Season

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced their schedule for the first 10 games of the 2020-21 season, presented by XYMOPrint. The Solar Bears open their ninth season of ECHL competition at the Florida Everblades on Saturday, Dec. 12 at Hertz Arena, and host their home opener against the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

As previously announced on Oct. 9, the Solar Bears are one of 13 ECHL clubs that will play a full 72-game regular season. All remaining ECHL teams participating in the 2020-21 season are expected to begin a 62-game regular season on Jan. 14.

Orlando's schedule for the first 10 games of the 2020-21 season is as follows and can also be found here (please note game dates, promotions, times and opponent are subject to change):

December

Saturday, Dec. 12 at Florida Everblades at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18 at Wheeling Nailers at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19 at Wheeling Nailers at 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 29 vs. Jacksonville Icemen at 7 p.m. - HOME OPENER

Wednesday, Dec. 30 at Florida Everblades at 7:30 p.m.

January

Saturday, Jan. 2 vs. Florida Everblades at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 3 vs. Florida Everblades at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 6 vs. South Carolina Stingrays at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 8 vs. Florida Everblades at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 9 at Jacksonville Icemen at 7 p.m.

All Monday-Saturday home games will be played at 7 p.m. ET and all Sunday home games will be played at 3 p.m. ET unless otherwise noted.

Due to social distancing measures to ensure the health and safety of fans, players, staff, partners and media as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, capacity for Solar Bears games during the 2020-21 season may be limited. Guarantee your ticket with the purchase of a Solar Bears Season Ticket Membership by visiting www.orlandosolarbearshockey.com/solarstatus/ today.

ï»¿An on-sale date for a limited supply of single-game tickets is expected to be announced in the near future.

