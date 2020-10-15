Solar Bears Announce Schedule for First 10 Games of 2020-21 Season
October 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced their schedule for the first 10 games of the 2020-21 season, presented by XYMOPrint. The Solar Bears open their ninth season of ECHL competition at the Florida Everblades on Saturday, Dec. 12 at Hertz Arena, and host their home opener against the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
As previously announced on Oct. 9, the Solar Bears are one of 13 ECHL clubs that will play a full 72-game regular season. All remaining ECHL teams participating in the 2020-21 season are expected to begin a 62-game regular season on Jan. 14.
Orlando's schedule for the first 10 games of the 2020-21 season is as follows and can also be found here (please note game dates, promotions, times and opponent are subject to change):
Visit our schedule page
December
Saturday, Dec. 12 at Florida Everblades at 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18 at Wheeling Nailers at 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 19 at Wheeling Nailers at 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 29 vs. Jacksonville Icemen at 7 p.m. - HOME OPENER
Wednesday, Dec. 30 at Florida Everblades at 7:30 p.m.
January
Saturday, Jan. 2 vs. Florida Everblades at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 3 vs. Florida Everblades at 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 6 vs. South Carolina Stingrays at 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 8 vs. Florida Everblades at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 9 at Jacksonville Icemen at 7 p.m.
All Monday-Saturday home games will be played at 7 p.m. ET and all Sunday home games will be played at 3 p.m. ET unless otherwise noted.
Due to social distancing measures to ensure the health and safety of fans, players, staff, partners and media as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, capacity for Solar Bears games during the 2020-21 season may be limited. Guarantee your ticket with the purchase of a Solar Bears Season Ticket Membership by visiting www.orlandosolarbearshockey.com/solarstatus/ today.
ï»¿An on-sale date for a limited supply of single-game tickets is expected to be announced in the near future.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 15, 2020
- Rush Announce First 10 Games of 2020-21 ECHL Season - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Announce Schedule for First 10 Games of 2020-21 Season - Orlando Solar Bears
- IceMen Announce Initial Schedule for the 2020-21 Season - Jacksonville IceMen
- Fuel Announce Schedule for First Nine Games - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays to Open 2020-21 Season in North Charleston on December 11 - South Carolina Stingrays
- 2020-21 Utah Grizzlies First Month Schedule Released - Utah Grizzlies
- Nailers Announce First Ten Games of 2020-21 Season - Wheeling Nailers
- Oilers Announce Phase One Schedule - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Announces Initial Schedule for 2020-21 Season - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Releases Initial 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Initial Schedule for 2020-21 Season - ECHL
- Hildebrand Signs on for Third Year in Kalamazoo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Solar Bears Welcome AdventHealth as New Rink Naming Rights Partner - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.