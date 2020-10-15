Fuel Announce Schedule for First Nine Games
October 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Thursday their schedule for the first month of the 2020-21 season. The first weekend of the season will begin December 11 with a Friday night matchup against the Kanas City Mavericks at Indiana Farmers Coliseum followed by a 7pm puck drop against the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena on December 12.
Coming off of a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fuel will return in 2020 with a 72-game schedule, 36 of the games coming at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Under the ECHL split-season guidelines, the following 13 teams will begin a 72-game season on December 11th - Allen, Florida, Greenville, Indy, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Orlando, Rapid City, South Carolina, Tulsa, Utah, Wheeling and Wichita.
Additionally, the remaining ECHL teams will begin their season on January 15, 2021, competing in a 62-game season upon jurisdictional approval.
In keeping with the past seasons, the Fuel will play the majority of their schedule against teams in the Midwest, opening the season against the Kansas City Mavericks. The Fuel will face the Mavericks twice in the first month of the season, once at home and once on the road. Indy will meet their Central Division rival Wheeling Nailers five times (2 home, 3 away) in December and January and finish off the first nine games hosting the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on January 8 and January 9.
