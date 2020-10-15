Goaltender Matt Jurusik Joins Steelheads
October 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - Goaltender Matt Jurusik has agreed to terms with the Idaho Steelheads for the 2020-21 season, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced Thursday.
Jurusik, 23, joins the Steelheads after a two year collegiate stint with Michigan Tech University. In 57 games played, the 6-foot-2, 194-pound goaltender had a 2.28 GAA and a .917 save percentage.
"I'm very excited to play for the Steelheads with their history of success on the ice," said Jurusik. "I've heard nothing but great things about the city and the support we get from the fans."
Prior to playing at Michigan Tech, the La Grange, Illinois native played the 2014-15 season in the NAHL with the Janesville Jets in which he lead the league in wins, GAA, save percentage, and shutouts and was named to the NAHL All-Rookie First Team. Jurusik went on to play two seasons at the University of Wisconsin and one season in the USHL with the Sioux City Musketeers.
"We are excited for Matt to join our goaltending tandem this coming season." said Steelheads Head Coach Everett Sheen. "He is a strong competitor and is willing to do whatever it takes to win. He has a proven track record in college and we are looking for him to transition that into his professional hockey career."
Matt Jurusik is the 16th player announced for the 2020-21 season and second goaltender joining Jake Kupsky.
Forwards (9): A.J. White, Zach Walker, Will Merchant, Colby McCauley, Kyle Marino, Cody Fowlie, Zack Andrusiak, Brett Supinski, and Calder Brooks
Defensemen (5): Evan Wardley, Jeff King, Matt Stief, Kenton Helgesen, and Darren Brady
Goaltenders (2): Jake Kupsky and Matt Jurusik
