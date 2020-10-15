ECHL Announces Initial Schedule for 2020-21 Season

October 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday the schedule of games from Dec. 11, 2020-Jan. 14, 2021 for the 13 teams who are participating in a 72-game schedule for the 2020-21 season.

Ten teams will be in action on Dec. 11 with Florida hosting Jacksonville, Indy entertaining Kansas City, Rapid City welcoming Utah, South Carolina taking on Greenville and Tulsa hosting Wichita.

Saturday, Dec. 12 sees two teams open their home schedule with Jacksonville hosting Greenville and Wheeling taking on Indy.

Four teams will take their home ice for the first time on Friday, Dec. 16 with Allen hosting Rapid City, Greenville welcoming Florida, Kansas City taking on Indy and Utah hosting Tulsa.

Wichita hosts its first home game on Saturday, Dec. 17 against Kansas City while Orlando will open its home season on Tuesday, Dec. 29 against Jacksonville.

The third-longest tenured professional hockey league behind only the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League, the ECHL averaged 4,327 fans per game in 2019-20, marking the 16th consecutive season and the 28th time in the last 30 years that the ECHL has averaged over 4,000 fans.

The ECHL regular season will conclude on June 6, 2021. A schedule for games from January 15-June 6, 2021 will be announced at a later date.

Under the split-season scenario, League standings will be based on winning percentage during the regular season. The post-season format will be based on the eligible competing teams in the regular season and will be announced at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.