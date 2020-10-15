2020-21 Utah Grizzlies First Month Schedule Released

West Valley City, Utah - The first month of the 2020-21 Utah Grizzlies season has been released. The home opener at Maverik Center will be on Friday, December 18th vs Tulsa at 7:10 pm.

The Grizzlies will be on the road to begin the season on December 11th and 12th at Rapid City with each game starting at 7:05 pm mountain time.

Utah has 5 straight home games as they host the Tulsa Oilers on December 18th and 19th at 7:10 pm. Following a week off for the Christmas break, the Rapid City Rush invade Maverik Center for a 3 game series. The December 31st New Year's Eve home game is a 5:00 pm start. The Grizzlies will host Rapid City on New Year's Day at 7:10 and the homestand concludes on Saturday night, January 2nd, 2021.

All season long the Grizzlies will be celebrating their 25th anniversary. Tickets for every home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates as we get closer to the 2020-21 season. The remainder of the Grizzlies 72 game schedule will be announced at a later date.

Schedule From December 11th, 2020 - January 14th, 2021

Friday, December 11, 2020 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

Saturday, December 12, 2020 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

Friday, December 18, 2020 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, December 19, 2020 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Thursday, December 31, 2020 - Rapid City at Utah. 5:00 pm.

Friday, January 1, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, January 2, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Friday, January 8, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 7:05 pm.

Saturday, January 9, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 7:05 pm.

Sunday, January 10, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 4:05 pm.

