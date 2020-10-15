ECHL Releases Initial 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL, in conjunction with its Member Clubs, has released the initial 2020-21 regular season schedule. All dates and times are subject to change. The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will host Opening Night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, December 18 against the Florida Everblades at 7:05 p.m. The remainder of the 2020-21 schedule will be released at a later date.

HOME GAMES

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18 vs Florida Everblades

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19 vs Florida Everblades

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26 vs South Carolina Stingrays

FRIDAY, JANUARY 1 vs South Carolina Stingrays

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6 vs Wheeling Nailers

ROAD GAMES

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11 at South Carolina Stingrays

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12 at Jacksonville Icemen

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 27 at South Carolina Stingrays

FRIDAY, JANUARY 8 at Indy Fuel

SATURDAY, JANUARY 9 at Indy Fuel

Full Season and Half Season Ticket Packages are available now. Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

