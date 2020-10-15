Americans Announce December Home Game Dates

October 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





ALLEN TX. - The Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club have announced the first phase of the 2020-21 season schedule, featuring the #OPENINGFIVE home games starting December 18 vs. Rapid City, ending a period of 286 days since the final game of the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season on March 7.

The ECHL, in conjunction with the Professional Hockey Players' Association, announced last week that the 2020-21 Season will commence on December 11, 2020 under a split-season format. The following 13 clubs will begin a 72-game season over the weekend of December 11-12; Allen, Florida, Greenville, Indy, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Orlando, Rapid City, South Carolina, Tulsa, Utah, Wheeling and Wichita. Additionally, other ECHL teams may elect to begin their seasons on January 15, 2021, competing in a 62-game season upon jurisdictional approval.

The Americans will open their 2020-21 slate on the road, Saturday, December 12 at 7:05 pm CT against the Tulsa Oilers, and then return to the Allen Event Center for a weekend home series on Friday, December 18 and Saturday, December 19 against the Rapid City Rush. Both games will be 7:05 pm CT face-offs.

The Saturday night game will be the first-ever Americans LEGACY NIGHT, which will celebrate the on-ice excellence that has defined the first 11-seasons of Professional Hockey in Allen. Stay logged in to AllenAmericans.com for more information on this event in the coming weeks.

Allen returns to the home ice on December 26-27 for a Saturday-Sunday series with the Tulsa Oilers. Again, both games will be 7:05 pm CT face-offs.

This season Sunday Games will be Kid & Family Focused, with special activities and game programming planned for our younger fans. More details on the specific plans for this evening will be shared in the weeks to come.

The final tilt of the #OPENINGFIVE homestand will come on December 31 - New Year's Eve, as the Americans close out 2020 with a battle against their arch rivals from Kansas, the Wichita Thunder. A special 6:05 pm CT face-off will get the action started early, as both teams will reconvene in Wichita for games on January 1-2.

The remaining two (2) games of the initial schedule will all be on the road, with the Americans traveling to Kansas City for a Friday/Saturday series on January 8-9 against the Mavericks.

For all events at the AEC, The Allen Americans will be following all State and Local Guidelines for operations as we look to maximize the safety and comfort for all of our fans. All cash transactions with the Americans Team Shop, AEC Food & Beverages and Ticketing will be 100% digital for the 2020-21 season. Plans are being worked on and updated weekly, so please stay logged in to all Americans Social Media and AllenAmericans.com for the latest information.

DAY MONTH DATE VISITOR HOME TIME

Saturday December 12 Allen TULSA 7:05:00 PM CT

Friday December 18 Rapid City ALLEN 7:05:00 PM CT

Saturday December 19 Rapid City ALLEN 7:05:00 PM CT

Saturday December 26 Tulsa ALLEN 7:05:00 PM CT

Sunday December 27 Tulsa ALLEN 7:05:00 PM CT

Thursday December 31 Wichita ALLEN 6:05:00 PM CT

Friday January 1 Allen WICHITA 7:05:00 PM CT

Saturday January 2 Allen WICHITA 7:05:00 PM CT

Friday January 8 Allen KANSAS CITY 7:05:00 PM CT

Saturday January 9 Allen KANSAS CITY 7:05:00 PM CT

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.