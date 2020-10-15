Mavericks Announce First Portion of 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced their schedule for their first 30 days of the 2020-21 ECHL regular season, kicking off the season on Friday, December 11 against the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Mavs' home opener is slated for Friday, December 18 vs. Indy at Cable Dahmer Arena at 7:05 p.m.

The Mavericks will play the first nine games of the regular season from December 11 to January 9. The initial schedule is as follows:

Friday, December 11, 2020 - 6:05 p.m.

at Indy Fuel, Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Friday, December 18, 2020 - 7:05 p.m.

vs. Indy Fuel, Cable Dahmer Arena

Saturday, December 19, 2020 - 7:05 p.m.

at Wichita Thunder, INTRUST Bank Arena

Saturday, December 26, 2020 - 7:05 p.m.

at Wichita Thunder, INTRUST Bank Arena

Sunday, December 27, 2020 - TBA

at Wichita Thunder, INTRUST Bank Arena

Thursday, December 31, 2020 - 7:05 p.m.

vs. Tulsa Oilers, Cable Dahmer Arena

Saturday, January 2, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

vs. Tulsa Oilers, Cable Dahmer Arena

Friday, January 8, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

vs. Allen Americans, Cable Dahmer Arena

Saturday, January 9, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.

vs. Allen Americans, Cable Dahmer Arena

All times Central Daylight Time

The Mavericks are one of 13 ECHL teams who will play a full 72-game season beginning in December. An additional number of teams will begin play in a shortened season in January in a modified split schedule, at which time the remainder of the ECHL regular season schedule will be released.

Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are available now by calling the Mavericks at 816-252-7825 or visiting kcmavericks.com.

