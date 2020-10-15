Mavericks Announce First Portion of 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule
October 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced their schedule for their first 30 days of the 2020-21 ECHL regular season, kicking off the season on Friday, December 11 against the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Mavs' home opener is slated for Friday, December 18 vs. Indy at Cable Dahmer Arena at 7:05 p.m.
The Mavericks will play the first nine games of the regular season from December 11 to January 9. The initial schedule is as follows:
Friday, December 11, 2020 - 6:05 p.m.
at Indy Fuel, Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Friday, December 18, 2020 - 7:05 p.m.
vs. Indy Fuel, Cable Dahmer Arena
Saturday, December 19, 2020 - 7:05 p.m.
at Wichita Thunder, INTRUST Bank Arena
Saturday, December 26, 2020 - 7:05 p.m.
at Wichita Thunder, INTRUST Bank Arena
Sunday, December 27, 2020 - TBA
at Wichita Thunder, INTRUST Bank Arena
Thursday, December 31, 2020 - 7:05 p.m.
vs. Tulsa Oilers, Cable Dahmer Arena
Saturday, January 2, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
vs. Tulsa Oilers, Cable Dahmer Arena
Friday, January 8, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
vs. Allen Americans, Cable Dahmer Arena
Saturday, January 9, 2021 - 7:05 p.m.
vs. Allen Americans, Cable Dahmer Arena
All times Central Daylight Time
The Mavericks are one of 13 ECHL teams who will play a full 72-game season beginning in December. An additional number of teams will begin play in a shortened season in January in a modified split schedule, at which time the remainder of the ECHL regular season schedule will be released.
Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are available now by calling the Mavericks at 816-252-7825 or visiting kcmavericks.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 15, 2020
- Americans Announce December Home Game Dates - Allen Americans
- Mavericks Announce First Portion of 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Announces Schedule to Start Season - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Announce First 10 Games of 2020-21 ECHL Season - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Announce Schedule for First 10 Games of 2020-21 Season - Orlando Solar Bears
- IceMen Announce Initial Schedule for the 2020-21 Season - Jacksonville IceMen
- Fuel Announce Schedule for First Nine Games - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays to Open 2020-21 Season in North Charleston on December 11 - South Carolina Stingrays
- 2020-21 Utah Grizzlies First Month Schedule Released - Utah Grizzlies
- Nailers Announce First Ten Games of 2020-21 Season - Wheeling Nailers
- Oilers Announce Phase One Schedule - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Announces Initial Schedule for 2020-21 Season - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Releases Initial 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Initial Schedule for 2020-21 Season - ECHL
- Hildebrand Signs on for Third Year in Kalamazoo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Solar Bears Welcome AdventHealth as New Rink Naming Rights Partner - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavericks Announce First Portion of 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule
- Mavericks Bring on Rookie Winger Anthony Rinaldi for 2020-21
- ECHL Confirms Start Date for 2020-21 Season
- Notre Dame Alum Dylan Malmquist Returns from Europe to Join Mavs
- Six-Year AHL Vet Rob Bordson Lands with Mavericks