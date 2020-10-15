Solar Bears Welcome AdventHealth as New Rink Naming Rights Partner

October 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





Orlando, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears and longtime partner AdventHealth have announced today that the team's home ice will now be known as the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. This change occurs effective immediately, ensuring the prominent display of the AdventHealth brand during Solar Bears hockey games at one of the premier sports and entertainment venues in North America.

"We could not be more thrilled to expand our already robust partnership with AdventHealth to now include naming rights for our home ice," Solar Bears president Chris Heller said. "AdventHealth shares in our organization's vision of building healthier, more active and engaged communities all across Central Florida."

AdventHealth will continue its multi-year agreement to serve as the official healthcare provider of the Orlando Solar Bears during the 2020-21 season. AdventHealth also serves as the official healthcare provider for the Orlando Magic, the parent organization of the Solar Bears.

About the AdventHealth Central Florida Division:

AdventHealth's Central Florida Division encompasses more than 20 hospitals and ERs in the seven counties in and surrounding metro Orlando. The world-class hospitals, combined with a comprehensive outpatient care network, sees more than 3.4 million patient visits annually.

The division's flagship campus - AdventHealth Orlando - boasts internationally recognized programs, and serves as a major tertiary referral hospital for much of the Southeast, the Caribbean and Latin America. Quality specialty care is provided through AdventHealth Institutes, which is nationally recognized in numerous specialties.

AdventHealth also has an expansive research portfolio with more than 500 clinical trials in progress.

The organization has a deep commitment to serving the community and has a local financial impact of more than $1 billion annually. AdventHealth and its employees are responsible for nearly 20 percent of Central Florida's economy.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.