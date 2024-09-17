Rush 2024/25 Schedule Announced

September 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush will kick of the 2024/25 on November 30th in Albany as the NLL announced the full 18-game schedule this morning.

Home opener is set for December 14th against the Halifax Thunderbirds, a matchup against Rush free agent signing Austin Shanks' former team!

Saskatchewan will play nine total games at SaskTel Centre in the regular season against Halifax, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Albany, Rochester, Buffalo, Colorado, Calgary and Ottawa.

National Lacrosse League Stories from September 17, 2024

