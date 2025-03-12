Saskatchewan Designed Rush Reimagined Jerseys Unveiled

March 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release









Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush will debut all new Rush Reimagined jerseys (photo attached) designed by Isaac Thomas on March 29th against the Colorado Mammoth.

Thomas, originally from Kamsack, SK, is a self-taught graphic designer and illustrator who owns and operates Glad Line Graphic Design.

"I usually do linework illustration and that's what I stuck to here. I chose the flowers because they're all native to Saskatchewan specifically, especially the prairie lily in the center," said Thomas. "Keeping the same line weight and everything across all the panels was very important to me. The way that the bison shoulders are the most prominent part when you're looking at one, so I wanted the players to kind of be that way also."

Rush Reimagined also includes a clothing line that fans can find in store at the FEZ or by shopping online here.

After the team wears the jerseys on March 29th, the club will auction the sweaters with proceeds going towards Meewasin Valley Authority, a non-profit organization that exists to ensure a healthy and vibrant river valley, with a balance between human use and conservation, for the benefit of present and future generations, in Saskatoon & area.

