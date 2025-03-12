Albany FireWolves Re-Sign Colton Watkinson to a One-Year Deal

March 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have agreed to re-sign transition player Colton Watkinson to a one-year contract, pending league approval.

"The decision was an easy one for me," said FireWolves Captain Colton Watkinson. "I believe in this group and I'm excited to be back for another year!"

In his seventh NLL season, the FireWolves Captain has provided invaluable leadership to the youngest team in the league during a challenging season. The Burlington, ON native is an elite defender, can score big goals in transition, and sets the tone for Albany each game. In the regular season and playoffs, he has accumulated 96 points (44 goals, 52 assists), 437 loose balls, and 86 caused turnovers in his career. Watkinson will be the leader of the FireWolves as they continue their fight for a playoff spot with five regular season games remaining.

