Player Transactions

March 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Albany FireWolves have signed Colton Watkinson to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Player Tag on Jake Piseno and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Brad McCulley from the Evaluation List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Brad McCulley to Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Josh Jubenville on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Luke Robinson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Christian Del Bianco to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

