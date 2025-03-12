Philadelphia Wings to Celebrate Wingston's Birthday, Presented by Doc Bresler's Cavity Busters

March 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







WHEN: Saturday, March 15 at 1:00 PM

WHERE: Wells Fargo Center | 3601 S Broad St.

DETAILS: Get ready to party because the Philadelphia Wings are throwing the ultimate celebration for Wingston's Birthday, presented by Doc Bresler's Cavity Busters! Saturday, March 15 is Wingston's first-ever birthday celebration, and everyone is invited to celebrate as the Wings take on the Colorado Mammoth at 1:00 PM at Wells Fargo Center.

Philly Mascot Meet and Greet: Come say hi to Wingston and his mascot buddies, including Franklin, Gritty, Phang, and Coaty! The meet & greet will take place from 12:10 to 12:35 PM at section 108. Fans with a ticket for the game are encouraged to come early for the chance to meet their favorite mascots all in one place.

Family Activations: For Wingston's younger friends, there will be no shortage of birthday activities on the main concourse, including face painting, glitter tattoos, balloon characters, and special photo ops at section 117/118. Plus, the first 1,500 children will receive an exclusive Wingston coloring book, so come early to snag the perfect party favor from Wingston's big day.

Silent Disco: The New Trail Brewing Party Zone will be rocking with a silent disco curated by Silent Philly featuring DJ Ghost, Mr. Hollywood DJ, and DJ Just Kellie. Grab your wireless headphones and dance the day away at Wingston's b-day bash. New Trail Brewing Party Zone tickets start at just $40 and include three drinks (beer/seltzer/soda/water).

Collectible Bobblehead: In commemoration of Wingston's Birthday, limited edition Wingston bobbleheads will be available as part of a special ticket package. Tickets including the first Wingston bobblehead in Wings history start at just $47 and are available now.

Dollar Ice Cream: What's a birthday party without ice cream? All fans in attendance at Wingston's Birthday can enjoy Dollar Ice Cream presented by Turkey Hill.

Tickets for Wingston's Birthday are on sale now at wingslax.com.

