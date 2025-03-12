Nardella Hits Faceoff Milestone and Jackson Shines in FireWolves Debut: By the Numbers Presented by Storedtech

March 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves got a much-needed bounce back win this past weekend against the Philadelphia Wings with great performances on both sides of the floor leading to the 12-10 victory.

Let's go By The Numbers Presented By StoredTech and look at some of the key numbers from this past weekend's game.

1,000 Career Faceoff Wins By Joe Nardella

Nardella is the best faceoff man in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) with his 68% faceoff win percentage leading the league. Against the Wings, he reached an impressive milestone which shows how dominant he has been in his career. The Cazenovia, NY native reached 1,000 career faceoff wins and ended the game with 1,013. He accomplished this feat in only 61 games and is an unsung hero of the FireWolves every game with how hard he battles to win the ball for them. Nardella also scooped up 13 loose balls and scored a goal to help lead Albany to a crucial win.

3 Goals In FireWolves Debut By Kyle Jackson

The FireWolves acquired Kyle Jackson in a trade from San Diego on March 1 and seven days later on March 8 he scored a hat trick in his first game with his new team. Jackson's play style fits in perfectly with Albany's fast paced offense and he was able to find the back of the net in a game the FireWolves desperately needed to win. He comes in as the oldest member of the offense at 31 years old and adds a veteran presence to this exciting group. With five games remaining, he will be a key piece in Albany's late push to make the playoffs.

38 Saves By Doug Jamieson

In his two wins against Philadelphia, Doug Jamieson only allowed a combined 16 goals which set up the FireWolves for success in two crucial games. Jamieson looked back to his normal self with a 38 save performance against the Wings that saw him keep their top scorers off the score sheet for the majority of the game. He has looked more comfortable and active in net with his defense also playing better in front of him. With Dougie heating up in net, Albany is poised to make a late season run.

