Christian Del Bianco Returns Home as Vancouver Warriors' Franchise Goaltender

March 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

It's official. Christian Del Bianco is a Vancouver Warrior.

Del Bianco has signed his contract with the Vancouver Warriors at Rogers Arena following Monday's trade.

The Warriors made the significant acquisition at the trade deadline, landing standout goaltender Christian Del Bianco in exchange for defenceman Brayden Laity, first and second-round picks in the 2025 NLL Entry Draft, a first-round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft and future considerations.

Del Bianco said the last 48 hours have been a whirlwind and he's grateful that what he's been hoping for over the last eight months has finally come to fruition.

The Coquitlam native expressed a desire to play for his hometown team in the summer and decided to sit out this season for the Roughnecks.

"I think it's pretty clear that Vancouver is where I want to be, and I wouldn't have gone through what I went through if this isn't where I wanted to be long term," Del Bianco said.

"I have 100 percent belief in the organization and what they have going and obviously the roster is building in the right direction. There's a great defence, there's offence that's building something great, so it's exciting."

Del Bianco spent his career with the Calgary Roughnecks, backstopping them to an NLL Cup in 2019. He's an eight-year NLL veteran, playing his entire career with the Roughnecks and seven of those years under Warriors' General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky.

Malawsky had conversations with Roughnecks' General Manager Mike Board about their unrestricted free agents the Sunday before the trade deadline and ultimately came to an agreement. Malawsky and Del Bianco won the NLL Cup and World Championships together. The Warriors Head Coach and GM is excited to reunite with Del Bianco and spoke about what the trade means to the franchise.

"It's franchise changing. I think it's parallel to Roberto Luongo [being acquired by the Canucks in 2006]," Malawsky said.

"I've known Christian for a long, long time. We're friends first and foremost, off the floor. I see an old school throwback when it comes to compete level, and how he prepares himself. His mental fortitude is just off the charts, and I think when you're going to start a team, you want to start from the goaltender out. For us, we started from the defence out, and we've got two good young goalies in Walshy and O'Toole, but we had an opportunity to put ourselves in a direction to compete towards a championship. We don't think there'd be anyone else other than Christian. So, we feel very fortunate and humbled that he's actually here."

The 27-year-old is the same age as Roberto Luongo when the former Canucks' netminder was traded from the Florida Panthers to Vancouver.

Del Bianco was the 2023 NLL MVP, just the second goaltender to win the award since Steve Dietrich in 2006.

He's unique in that he brings a strong offensive component to his game, leading all NLL goaltenders in assists (55) from 2022-2024. The Warriors have been strong in transition this season, scoring 21 goals, and Warriors' defenceman Owen Grant leading the way with 11 goals. Malawsky trusts Del Bianco's lacrosse IQ and decision making and Delbs says he'll look to make those plays when he can.

"It'll just be getting on the same page with some of the guys, like Jeff Cornwall, Owen Grant, I think [Grant] has done a terrific job, Reid Bowering, there's a lot of talent there that can score in transition. So, I think just finding our looks and then finding the balance of getting the ball to the offence and letting Curt and them take care of business," Del Bianco said.

CDB is a workhorse, setting an NLL record for minutes played (1,080:19) in 2023 and surpassed that in the 2024 season with 1,081:56 minutes on the floor. Delbs has played 119 regular-season games, posting a .789 save percentage. He's been to the postseason four times with the Roughnecks, holding a .796 save percentage. His all-time record between the pipes is 60-49.

There's a lot of familiarity between Del Bianco and the Warriors' roster, having played with some of the Warriors when they were in Calgary or during their junior careers. Delbs is most looking forward to playing alongside forward Keegan Bal, as the two have become friends from their early Wednesday morning shootarounds over the last five years.

"It'll be pretty special getting to play with him for the first time because as close as we are, we've never had the opportunity to be on the same team," Del Bianco said.

A gamer with a winning pedigree, Del Bianco has high expectations for himself, and he's focusing on taking it one practice and one game at a time. The Warriors have six meaningful games left this season and the goaltender has his sights set on helping the team any way he can.

"For now, I'm just thinking about getting to practice tomorrow, getting around the guys, a lot of familiar faces, a lot of guys I've played with in the past, guys I've played Junior with. I have some sort of relationship with almost every guy on the roster. The first task is to win on Friday," Del Bianco said.

Del Bianco is expected to play Friday night at Rogers Arena against the Toronto Rock.

Come kick off your St. Paddy's Day weekend celebration with the Warriors on Friday and wear your Irish best.

First draw is at 7:00 p.m. PT.

