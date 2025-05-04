Warriors Look to Bounce Back in Game 2 After Semifinal Opener against Bandits

May 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

In a semifinal matchup between the No. 1 seed Buffalo Bandits and the No. 4 seed Vancouver Warriors, Buffalo took the first game 9-3.

The Warriors are looking to rebound by making adjustments offensively, staying disciplined, and playing Warrior lacrosse in Game 2 of the best-of-three series Sunday night at Rogers Arena.

Series Schedule

Game 2: Sunday, May 4th at 6:00 p.m. PT - Rogers Arena

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, May 10th at 4:00 p.m. PT - Keybank Center

You can catch Friday and Sunday's games on TSN, ESPN+, TSN+ and NLL+.

Game 1

In front of a raucous crowd of 14,415 fans at Keybank Center, the Bandits leaned on their playoff experience and home-floor advantage to claim a 9-3 victory over the opening game of the semifinals. The Warriors entered the series on a high note, having won their last seven games, but struggled to generate offence against Buffalo's defence.

Warriors' goaltender Christian Del Bianco stood tall despite the loss, making 39 saves and finishing with an .821% save percentage - Del Bianco made 13 saves in the second quarter alone to keep Vancouver within reach. Faceoff specialist Alec Stathakis helped give Vancouver an edge in possession, winning 9 of 16 draws against Bandits' second-year faceoff specialist Connor Farrell.

The Warriors started strong, with forward Kevin Crowley capitalizing on a power play four minutes into the first quarter. But the Bandits responded with a six-goal run between the first and second quarters. Vancouver forward Dylan McIntosh added another power play goal in the second, but the Warriors trailed 7-2 at the half.

The second half was a grind, with both teams exchanging chances but struggling to find the back of the net. Keegan Bal scored the Warriors' lone goal in the second half and finished the game with three points (1G, 2A). The Warriors had 69 shots throughout 50 minutes, but only 38 of those (55%) were on target, compared to their season average of 70%.

When the Warriors did get shots on net, Bandits' goaltender Matt Vinc stopped 35 of 38 shots, good for a .921% save percentage. Warriors' General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky said they will need to make adjustments offensively for Game 2.

"Today was a game where we didn't pay the price to score goals. If you play a perimeter game against arguably the best goalie that ever played the game and he goes 95 percent, you have zero chance of winning," Malawsky said. "We have to make a lot of adjustments and that starts with me on the game plan, and we've got two days to figure that out and hopefully get a better showing at home."

Buffalo transition player Ian MacKay led the way with four goals, with scoring from forward and New Westminster native, Josh Byrne (1G, 4A), forward Dhane Smith (2G, 1A), forward Tehoka Nanticoke (1G, 1A), and Vancouver's Chase Fraser chipped in one goal.

The Bandits converted on 4-for-7 power play opportunities against a top Warriors' penalty kill unit.

Defensively, the Bandits blocked 11 shots and forced 10 turnovers.

The Warriors now shift their focus to Game 2 at home, where they'll look to feed off the Rogers Arena crowd and even the series. They're committed to staying disciplined, generating quality scoring chances, and playing their brand of lacrosse.

With adjustments and urgency, the Warriors are determined to keep their season alive on Sunday night.

