Player Transactions
May 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Riley Loewen on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Tyler Garrison on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
