Game Day Playoff Preview - Warriors vs Bandits

May 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight marks the third meeting between the Warriors and Bandits this season: Mar. 29 (road, 13-12 W), May 2 (road, 9-3 L).

- The Warriors have an 8-19 all-time record against Buffalo, including an 4-10 record on the road.

- Vancouver has won two of the last three matchups with Buffalo dating back to last season.

- This is the first playoff series between the Warriors and Bandits. Buffalo took Game 1 9-3 in Buffalo on Friday night.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Christian Del Bianco stopped 39 of 48 shots on Friday against Buffalo. Del Bianco is now 7-1 with an 82.1 save percentage since joining Vancouver.

- Keegan Bal factored in on all three goals on Friday in Buffalo (1-2-3).

- Ryan Dilks had two caused turnovers in Friday's game against the Bandits.

- Alec Stathakis won 9/16 faceoffs against Buffalo on Friday night.

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Christian Del Bianco

- Del Bianco has been a consistent playoff performer throughout his career, and has continued his strong play since arriving in Vancouver, posting a 9.58 goals against average and an 81.9 save percentage in two playoff games this year.

PLAYER TO WATCH - BUFFALO

Matt Vinc

- The Vineland, ON native, in his 19th NLL season, has turned back the clock, and is putting together the best playoff run of his career, posting a 3.50 goals against average and a 92.2 save percentage through two playoff games.

WARRIORS VS BANDITS

Vancouver Buffalo

9.0 GF/Game 7.0

9.5 GA/Game 3.5

42.5 Shots/Game 46.5

16.5 PIM/Game 11.5

WHERE TO WATCH

- TSN 3

- TSN+

- NLL+

- ESPN+

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.