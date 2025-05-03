Warriors Fall 9-3 to Bandits in Game 1 Defensive Battle

May 3, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

It was a battle of elite goaltending in Game 1 of the semifinals between the Vancouver Warriors and Buffalo Bandits. In a low-scoring contest, Buffalo beat Vancouver 9-3.

Coming into the semifinals, the Warriors' offence was rolling down the stretch and they were winning games by committee. Against Buffalo, the Warriors had 69 shots throughout 50 minutes, but only 38 of those (55%) were on target.

Warriors' General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky said they got away from playing their brand of lacrosse in Game 1.

"We didn't generate enough quality chances," Malawsky said. "I thought if there's a chance to run down the outside lane and set a pick we did. I don't think we went right down the heart of the defence. We ran down the alleys, they [Buffalo] want the ball in the alley and the ball was too high on offence."

All three Warriors goals came on the power play, going 3-for-5 on man-advantage during the game. Forward Kevin Crowley broke the ice four minutes into the first quarter and forward Dylan McIntosh scored in the second. A couple of penalties in the first half had the Warriors down 7-2 going into halftime, and Keegan Bal scored for Vancouver in the fourth quarter.

"[Matt] Vinc was good, he played really good," Malawsky said. "I thought we hit a couple pipes, and I thought we could have had better, but I didn't think we paid the price to get to the middle."

"They're champs for a reason, and this is new territory for us, but you have no time to learn lessons again. You learn from this one, you move on and you need to be good the next game," Malawsky said. "I thought Delbs [Christian Del Bianco] was really good, I thought Stath [Alec Stathakis] was really good on the draw, but I think overall if everybody gives an extra five percent I think we'll be a lot better."

Del Bianco turned aside 39 shots he faced and Stathakis went 9 of 16 from the faceoff circle.

The Warriors served time in the penalty box throughout the game and the Bandits scored four power play goals on seven attempts.

"I think we got a little bit too excited, we played a little bit up here where they just came [down here]. They were the ones that initiated, agitated us and we were the ones that were undisciplined - straight undisciplined," Malawsky said. "We went in with a plan to stay composed and to make sure that we controlled the tempo of the game and the temperature of the game and we didn't do that, they did."

Both teams have a tight turnaround in this home-and-home weekend series as both teams are coming back to Vancouver to faceoff for Game 2 on Sunday, May 4th at 6:00 p.m. PT.

