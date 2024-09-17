Seals Announce 2024-2025 Home Game Schedule

The San Diego Seals, who went 13-5 last season before advancing to the semifinals of the National Lacrosse League Playoffs, will open the 2024-25 season at Pechanga Arena when they play host to the Philadelphia Wings on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m.

It'll be the first game of the Seals' 18-game schedule that also sees them welcome Colorado, Georgia, Ottawa, Saskatchewan, Buffalo, Vancouver, Las Vegas and Albany to America's Finest City.

The 2024-25 schedule is a challenging one that will see the Seals play their first four games of the season in a 20-day stretch and it will conclude with the team playing on the road four straight weeks in late-March and early-April, capped off by road and home games in consecutive weeks against Albany, the team that eliminated the Seals from last season's NLL Playoffs. And in-between during a 14-day stretch in February, the Seals will play a road game against the reigning NLL regular-season champion Toronto Rock, another against the reigning NLL champion Buffalo Bandits and a home game against the Bandits.

All told, the Seals will travel 16,613 air miles during the 2024-25 season, including a trip to Halifax, Nova Scotia. The full road schedule will see the Seals traveling to Georgia, Vancouver, Las Vegas, Toronto, Buffalo, Calgary, Rochester, Halifax and Albany.

After opening the season at home against Philadelphia, a team the Seals defeated 12-11 in the "City of Brotherly Love" last season, the Seals will play their first road game at Georgia just six days later on Sunday, Dec. 7, with faceoff set for 5 p.m. PT.

The Seals will return from Georgia with a chance to get their legs under them as their next three games are all slated for Pechanga Arena, including Dec. 13 vs. the Colorado Mammoth (7:30 p.m. PT), Dec. 21 vs. the Georgia Swarm (7 p.m. PT), and Jan. 4 vs. the Ottawa Black Bears (7 p.m. PT). The Black Bears are the former New York Riptide as franchise re-located from Long Island to Ottawa and re-branded for the 2024-25 season.

At the conclusion of San Diego's three-game homestand, the Seals will play four of their next five away from home. They'll play back-to-back road games at Vancouver (Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. PT) and Las Vegas (Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. PT) before returning home to face the Saskatchewan Rush at Pechanga Arena on Saturday, Feb. 1 (7 p.m. PT).

After the Saskatchewan contest, it's back on the road for the above-mentioned three-game stretch against Toronto and Buffalo. On Saturday, Feb. 8, the Seals and Rock will meet at the FirstOntario Centre in Toronto (4 p.m. PT). The following Saturday (Feb. 15), they'll face the Bandits at the KeyBank Center in New York (4:30 p.m. PT) before closing out the stretch with a home contest against the Bandits at Pechanga Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22 (7 p.m. PT).

The NLL's schedule-makers rewarded the Seals with a well-deserved bye the final week of February before embarking on its challenging March-April slate.

San Diego will march into March with another two games at Pechanga Arena before the team takes to the skies for its aforementioned four-game road trip. The home contests include a Friday, March 7 date against the Vancouver Rush (7:30 p.m. PT) and a Sunday, March 16 meetup with the Las Vegas Desert Dogs (2 p.m. PT). The road contests meanwhile are slated for four straight Saturdays: March 22 at Calgary (6 p.m. PT), March 29 at Rochester (4 p.m. PT), April 5 at Halifax (3 p.m. PT) and April 12 at Albany (4 p.m. PT).

And finally, the Seals will conclude the 2024-25 regular season with a Friday, April 18 home game against Albany (7:30 p.m. PT).

The Seals' complete 2024-25 regular season schedule is below, including theme nights.

