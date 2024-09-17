Bandits Announce 2024-25 Schedule

September 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







The Buffalo Bandits have announced their complete schedule for the 2024-25 season, beginning with a two-game road trip to open the campaign.

Buffalo will open the season on the road against the Rochester Knighthawks on Saturday, Dec. 7 before visiting the Ottawa Black Bears on Friday, Dec. 13.

Following the road swing, the Bandits will return home to kick off a four-game homestand by raising their sixth championship banner to the KeyBank Center rafters ahead of their home opener against the Knighthawks on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

All fans in attendance for the home opener will receive a mini replica banner and have the chance to honor the back-to-back NLL champion Bandits with a special banner raising ceremony prior to faceoff.

Season Ticket Memberships are now available now! Learn more about exclusive perks and available seat locations here. Single game tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned to Bandits.com and the team's social media channels as theme nights for the upcoming season will also be announced soon.

Here is the Bandits' 2024-25 schedule:

Saturday, Dec. 7 at Rochester - 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13 at Ottawa - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28 vs. Rochester - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10 vs. Toronto - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18 vs. Philadelphia - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1 vs. Albany - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14 at Toronto - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. San Diego - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22 at San Diego - 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 1 at Saskatchewan - 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 vs. Calgary - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 15 at Calgary - 9 p.m.

Friday, March 21 vs. Las Vegas - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 22 at Albany - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 29 vs. Vancouver - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 5 at Colorado - 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 vs. Halifax - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 19 at Georgia - 7:30 p.m.

