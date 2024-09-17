Thunderbirds Announce 2024-25 Schedule

September 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds have announced their 2024-25 season schedule. The team's home opener is set for Saturday, Dec 7, when they will face the Calgary Roughnecks at 6 pm AT at Scotiabank Centre.

The Thunderbirds will play 18 regular-season games this season: nine at home and nine on the road. With the NLL's unified standings format, the Thunderbirds will face every team once, with five additional home-and-home matchups against Saskatchewan, Rochester, Philadelphia, Toronto, and Ottawa.

After a bye in Week 1, the Thunderbirds open their season in Week 2 with their home opener against the Roughnecks. They then travel to Colorado to take on the Mammoth on Saturday, Dec 21 at 10 pm AT and finish the calendar year at home against the Albany FireWolves on Saturday, Dec 28 at 7 pm AT.

The Thunderbirds will play three games in January, starting with a home-and-home series against the Rochester Knighthawks. The first game is on Saturday, Jan 11 in Rochester at 8 pm AT, followed by a return to Halifax on Saturday, Jan 18 at 7 pm AT. The month wraps up with a home game against the Vancouver Warriors on Friday, Jan 31 at 7:30 pm AT.

February brings a home-and-home series against the Philadelphia Wings. The Thunderbirds will first visit Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb 8 for a 2 p.m. AT matinee, before welcoming the Wings to Halifax on Saturday, Feb 15 at 7 pm AT. They'll close out the month on the road against the Ottawa Black Bears on Friday, Feb 21 at 8 pm AT.

March ramps up for the Thunderbirds with five games in total. They kick things off by visiting the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Saturday, Mar 1 at 11 pm AT and end the month on the road against the Georgia Swarm on Sunday, Mar 30 at 4 pm. AT.

The month's highlights include three straight home games, featuring all-Canadian matchups starting with the Toronto Rock on Friday, Mar 7 at 7:30 pm, AT, followed by a clash with the Saskatchewan Rush on Friday, Mar 14 at 7 pm AT and a battle against the Ottawa Black Bears on Friday, Mar 21 at 7 pm. AT.

The Thunderbirds will play their final home game of the regular season on Saturday, Apr 5 against the San Diego Seals at 7 pm. AT. The season concludes with a two-game road stretch: the first against the Buffalo Bandits on Saturday, Apr 12 at 8:30 pm AT, and the season finale on Friday, Apr 18 against the Toronto Rock at 8 pm AT.

Full-season single-game tickets are going on sale soon, but fans can still purchase season tickets by visiting HalifaxThunderbirds.com/tickets, or by calling or texting (902)-334-2333.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.