Philadelphia Wings Announce 2024-2025 Season Schedule

September 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







PHILADELPHIA - Today, the National Lacrosse League announced its full schedule for the 2024-2025 season. The Philadelphia Wings will kick off their season on the road against the San Diego Seals on Sunday, December 1 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The team's home opener will follow on Saturday, December 14 at 6:00 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center.

"As we near the end of what has been an exciting offseason so far, I'm eager for December 1 to arrive so we can kick off what promises to be an exciting year," said newly-appointed Wings Head Coach Ian Rubel. "We look forward to working hard and making our loyal fans proud this season."

Marquee matchups for the Wings this season include the team's season start in San Diego, where they will face former Wings Ben McIntosh and Trevor Baptiste. Wings fans will have the first opportunity to catch their team at home when the Wings play the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Saturday, December 14, marking the first time in history that the teams will face off in Philadelphia. On January 18, the Wings will head north to take on the reigning, back-to-back NLL champions Buffalo Bandits. The Wings' home-and-home series against Albany will see the two most recent first overall NLL draft picks. Former Duke teammates Brennan O'Neill (Philadelphia) and Dyson Williams (Albany) come head-to-head for the first time on the NLL stage on Saturday, February 22 in Albany and Saturday, March 8 at home in Philadelphia. Friday, March 28 will bring the return of former Wings goalie Zach Higgins as the Ottawa Black Bears come to Philadelphia for the first time.

PHILADELPHIA WINGS 2024-2025 SCHEDULE

Sunday, December 1 at San Diego Seals 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 14 vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs 6:00 p.m.

Friday, December 20 at Las Vegas Desert Dogs 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 28 at Saskatchewan Rush 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 11 vs. Calgary Roughnecks 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 18 at Buffalo Bandits 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 19 vs. Vancouver Warriors 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 1 vs. Rochester Knighthawks 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 8 vs. Halifax Thunderbirds 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 15 at Halifax Thunderbirds 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 22 at Albany Firewolves 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 vs. Albany Firewolves 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 15 vs. Colorado Mammoth 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 22 at Toronto Rock 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 28 vs. Ottawa Black Bears 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 5 at Georgia Swarm 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 vs. Georgia Swarm 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 19 at Vancouver Warriors 8:00 p.m.

HOME GAME **(Eastern Standard Time)

When the Wings take the turf this season, the team's roster will reflect several major moves that took place since the end of the 2023-2024 campaign, including the addition of first overall draft pick, world champion, and top NCAA talent Brennan O'Neill. Slated to make his highly-anticipated NLL debut with the Wings this season, O'Neill will join other newcomers in Philadelphia, including one of the league's top ranked goaltenders Nick Damude, defensemen and NLL champion Connor Sellars, and dual-threat Tony Malcolm.

Key returners this season include (F) Mitch Jones, (F) Blaze Riorden, and (F) Joe Resetarits. Jones led the team in points last season with 111, his second straight 100-point season. Riorden enters this campaign just a season removed from setting a career-high with 34 goals, and Resetarits led the Wings in goals last season with 37, finishing with 95 total points.

Single-game tickets for all 2024-2025 home games will go on sale beginning Friday, September 20. Wings Loyal, Loud, & Proud season ticket members will have first access to single-game tickets at 8:00 a.m. during an exclusive presale. General public on-sale begins at 10:00 a.m. at wingslax.com.

