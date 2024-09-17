Vancouver Warriors Announce 2024.25 Regular Season Schedule

September 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







VANCOUVER BC - The Vancouver Warriors announced today their 2024.25 regular season schedule, which will begin on Friday, November 29, when the Warriors travel to Colorado to take on the Mammoth at 6:00pm PT.

Finishing off a strong second half of the 2023.24 season that saw Vancouver win six of their final eight games, including four in a row at Rogers Arena, the Warriors will play eighteen regular season games in 2024.25. Following Week 1 on the road, the Warriors have a bye in Week 2, followed by the team's Home Opener on Friday, December 13 at 7:00pm PT, when the team hosts the Rochester Knighthawks.

Fans can enjoy every home game at an affordable price, with tickets starting at just $25! Be sure to look out for when single-game tickets go on sale and the announcement of the Warriors 2024.25 Theme Night schedule! Sign up for early access here.

Key notes on the Warriors schedule:

The Warriors will play on Friday night 13 times, including seven times at home.

The Warriors final home game of the regular season will have a 5:00pm PT faceoff.

Key dates:

Friday, November 29 - Season opener in Denver versus the 2023 NLL Runner-Ups, the Colorado Mammoth at 6:00pm PT.

Friday, December 13 - The Warriors Home Opener versus the Rochester Knighthawks at 7:00pm PT.

Friday, January 17 - The Vancouver Warriors travel to the Nation's Capital to face the league's newest Canadian team the Ottawa Black Bears for the first time at 4:00pm PT.

Saturday, March 29 - The Vancouver Warriors take on the 2023 and 2024 NLL champions Buffalo Bandits at 4:00pm PT in Buffalo.

Saturday, April 19 - Vancouver ends their regular season schedule with Fan Appreciation Night against the Philadelphia Wings at 5:00pm PT.

Local talent coming to town:

Victoria native Jesse King and the Calgary Roughnecks visit Vancouver for the only time this season on Friday, February 7 at 6:00pm PT.

Robert Church and Zach Manns, who hail from Coquitlam and Victoria, respectively, and the Saskatchewan Rush travel to Vancouver to face the Warriors on Friday, February 21 at 7:00pm PT.

Former Warrior and Delta product Mitch Jones and the Philadelphia Wings arrive in Vancouver on Saturday, April 19 at 5:00pm PT for the Warriors final home game of the regular season.

Vancouver Warriors 2024.25 Regular Season Schedule:

Date Away Home Time (PT)

Friday, November 29 Vancouver Warriors Colorado Mammoth 6:30 p.m. PT

Friday, December 13 Rochester Knighthawks Vancouver Warriors 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, December 28 Vancouver Warriors Calgary Roughnecks 6:00 p.m. PT

Friday, January 10 San Diego Seals Vancouver Warriors 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, January 17 Vancouver Warriors Ottawa Black Bears 4:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, January 19 Vancouver Warriors Philadelphia Wings 4:00 p.m. PT

Friday, January 24 Ottawa Black Bears Vancouver Warriors 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, January 31 Vancouver Warriors Halifax Thunderbirds 3:30 p.m. PT

Friday, February 7 Calgary Roughnecks Vancouver Warriors 6:00 p.m. PT

Friday, February 14 Vancouver Warriors Las Vegas Desert Dogs 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, February 21 Saskatchewan Rush Vancouver Warriors 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, March 7 Vancouver Warriors San Diego Seals 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, March 14 Toronto Rock Vancouver Warriors 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, March 22 Georgia Swarm Vancouver Warriors 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, March 29 Vancouver Warriors Buffalo Bandits 4:00 p.m. PT

Friday, April 4 Albany FireWolves Vancouver Warriors 7:00 p.m. PT

Friday, April 11 Vancouver Warriors Toronto Rock 4:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, April 19 Philadelphia Wings Vancouver Warriors 5:00 p.m. PT

2024.25 Warriors Season Ticket Membership are available now and can be found by visiting tickets.vancouverwarriors.com/membership. Additional information on group tickets, suites, and more can be found at tickets.vancouverwarriors.com.

