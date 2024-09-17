Colorado Mammoth, Kroenke Sports Charities Supporting GiveSPORTS Equipment Drive

September 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) are proud to support the 13th annual giveSPORTS Equipment Drive, presented by Colorado Honda Dealers.

Set to take place this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 21st from 9 to 11 a.m. in the RAV4 Parking Lot (located between 9th & 11th St., between Chopper Cir. & Auraria Pkwy.) and in partnership with A Precious Child and Colorado Honda Dealers, Kroenke Sports Charities and the Colorado Mammoth invite the public to support underserved local youth once again this fall.

Accepting new and gently used sporting equipment, which will be used to give underserved youth in the greater Denver community the opportunity to participate in our state's ever-thriving sports environment, equipment from all sports is accepted.

However, equipment from the following sports is most needed: basketball, hockey, lacrosse, soccer, football, baseball, softball, and volleyball. Bicycles are accepted in any condition.

Unfortunately, the drive is unable to accept clothing donations.

Cash donations are also accepted and will help A Precious Child's scholarship program.

Donors who swing by Ball Arena and drop off equipment or make a monetary donation will receive a voucher for two tickets to an upcoming preseason Colorado Avalanche or Denver Nuggets game.

Dozens of KSE staff and volunteers will be on-site, alongside team mascots and representatives, so Mammoth fans should be sure to bring the kids out and support the community!

General Manager Brad Self's wife, Alicia, spent some time talking to Denver7 News anchors this week, alongside Barb Paton (wife of Denver Broncos General Manager George Paton), in spreading the word of this weekend's 13th annual giveSPORTS Equipment Drive, presented by Colorado Honda Dealers.

Potential participants who are unable to attend the event on September 21st are invited to drop off equipment at one of the following designated Colorado Honda Dealers locations between September 3rd - 19th:

Mile High Honda - 2777 S Havana St, Denver, CO 80014

Schomp Honda - 1003 Plum Valley Ln, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Holman Honda - 10750 E Arapahoe Rd, Centennial, CO 80112

Planet Honda - 15701 W Colfax Ave, Golden, CO 80401

AutoNation Honda 104 - 2999 W 104th Ave, Westminster, CO 80234

Fisher Honda - 6025 Arapahoe Rd, Boulder, CO 80303

*Please note that dealerships are closed on Sundays

Since its inception, the giveSPORTS Equipment Drive has collected over 239,000 pieces of sports equipment, and more than $123,000 in sports scholarship funds to benefit more than 92,000 local children in need.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest team news, player signings and beyond!

