Calgary Roughneck Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule

September 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks today announced their 2024-25 National Lacrosse League regular season schedule. The home schedule kicks off on WestJet Field on Saturday, December 28th against the Vancouver Warriors at 7:00pm for the Home Opener party.

The full schedule sees the Riggers take on some familiar opponents as well as new faces. Calgary plays all 13 teams at least once, and will faceoff twice against the Vancouver Warriors, Las Vegas Desert Dogs, Colorado Mammoth, Buffalo Bandits, and Saskatchewan Rush during the season.

The Rochester Knighthawks visit the Saddledome on February 22nd for the first time since the expansion team entered the league in 2020. Calgary will visit the Ottawa Black Bears on January 31st for their inaugural season, after the New York Riptide were rebranded and moved to Canada's capital.

The schedule includes one home double header weekend for the Roughnecks, beginning Friday, February 14th vs Saskatchewan before the team hosts Las Vegas on Sunday, February 16th. Calgary also plays a travel double header, playing in Las Vegas on Friday April 18th before travelling back to Calgary to host Colorado Mammoth on Saturday April 19th for the final game of the Roughnecks regular season.

A calendar highlight for Roughnecks fans will be Saturday March 15th, when the Riggers host the Buffalo Bandits for the annual St Patrick's Day Party. Additional regular season party promotions will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Calgary Roughnecks open their 2024-25 season campaign on the road at Halifax Thunderbirds in week 2, with faceoff set for 3:00pm MST on Saturday December 7th. Fans will be able to view the game on TSN+.

Season Tickets are on sale now for the 2023-24 season, starting at $38.90 per game for adults and $27.90 per game for student/child (all prices plus GST). Fans can secure a seat online at CalgaryRoughnecks.com/seasontickets or by calling 403-777-4646 option 1.

All times MST. Dates and times subject to change.

