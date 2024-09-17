Georgia Swarm Announces 2024-25 Season Schedule
September 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm News Release
DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm has officially announced its schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season, featuring 18 regular-season games. Nine of these games will be held at Harrah's Cherokee Casinos Field at Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA.
The Swarm will kick off their season at home on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET, facing off against the San Diego Seals. A team that took the Swarm into overtime last year during the regular season in San Diego. The second home game, against the Toronto Rock, is scheduled for Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 7:30 PM ET. The regular season spans from December through April, culminating in the final home game on April 19, 2025, for a rematch against the Buffalo Bandits at 7:30 PM ET.
The Swarm enters the season following a successful 2023-24 season, where they posted a 10-8 record, finishing in fourth place. The team's roster will once again feature star players such as Lyle Thompson, Andrew Kew, and Shayne Jackson on the offensive side. While the defense continues to stand tall with top defensive man Adam Wiedemann, along with standout goaltender Brett Dobson.
Fans can look forward to the NLL's Unified Standings system, where the Swarm will battle all 14 league teams in the race for playoff qualification. The postseason will see the top eight teams advancing to the playoffs, starting with single-elimination quarterfinals and moving on to best-of-three semifinals and finals.
2024-25 Home Schedule
Saturday, December 7 at 8:00 pm vs San Diego Seals
Saturday, December 14 at 7:30 pm vs Toronto Rock
Saturday, January 4 at 7:30 pm vs Rochester Knighthawks
Friday, January 10 at 7:30 pm vs Ottawa Bears
Friday, February 7 at 7:30 pm vs Colorado Mammoth
Saturday, March 8 at 7:30 pm vs Saskatchewan Rush
Sunday, March 30 at 3:00 pm vs Halifax Thunderbirds
Saturday, April 5 at 7:30 pm vs Philadelphia Wings
Saturday, April 19 at 7:30 pm vs Buffalo Bandits
