Black Bears Sign 2024 Draft Pick Nathan Woods
September 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears News Release
The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that the team has signed Ottawa native Nathan Woods to a two-year contract.
Woods was drafted fifth round 64th overall the Black Bears in Sunday's 2024 NLL Entry Draft. The 6'2, 180 lb. transition player played collegiate lacrosse with NCAA DII St. Michael's College Knights, played junior lacrosse with the Jr. B Nepean Knights, and Sr. B lacrosse with the Snake Island Muskies of the TNSLL.
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from September 17, 2024
- Thunderbirds Announce 2024-25 Schedule - Halifax Thunderbirds
- National Lacrosse League Unveils 2024-25 Season Schedule - NLL
- Colorado Mammoth Announce 2024-25 Schedule - Colorado Mammoth
- Ottawa Black Bears Announce Inaugural Season Schedule - Ottawa Black Bears
- Bandits Announce 2024-25 Schedule - Buffalo Bandits
- Vancouver Warriors Announce 2024.25 Regular Season Schedule - Vancouver Warriors
- Rush 2024/25 Schedule Announced - Saskatchewan Rush
- Philadelphia Wings Announce 2024-2025 Season Schedule - Philadelphia Wings
- 2024-25 Albany FireWolves Schedule Announced - Albany FireWolves
- Black Bears Sign 2024 Draft Pick Nathan Woods - Ottawa Black Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.