Black Bears Sign 2024 Draft Pick Nathan Woods

September 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that the team has signed Ottawa native Nathan Woods to a two-year contract.

Woods was drafted fifth round 64th overall the Black Bears in Sunday's 2024 NLL Entry Draft. The 6'2, 180 lb. transition player played collegiate lacrosse with NCAA DII St. Michael's College Knights, played junior lacrosse with the Jr. B Nepean Knights, and Sr. B lacrosse with the Snake Island Muskies of the TNSLL.

