Ottawa Black Bears Announce Inaugural Season Schedule

September 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







In conjunction with the National Lacrosse League, the Ottawa Black Bears announced today the team's 2024-25 regular-season schedule, which will see the team begin their campaign on Friday, Nov. 29, when they host the Toronto Rock in the club's innagural contest at Canadian Tire Centre.

Nine of the Black Bears 18-game schedule will take place at Canadian Tire Centre. The Black Bears will host Toronto, Buffalo, Vancouver, Calgary, Halifax, Georgia, Rochester, Colorado and Las Vegas. Each home game will feature a different theme including Lacrosse for All, Marvel Superhero, St. Patty's Party and more. These theme nights will offer exclusive and unique giveaways and experiences to ensure fun and excitement both on and off the turf.

The remaining nine games of the Black Bears inaugural season schedule will see them visit Toronto, San Diego, Georgia, Vancouver, Albany, Rochester, Halifax, Philadelphia and Saskatoon. The Black Bears will close out the regular-season on the road against Saskatchewan on Saturday, April 19.

Black Bears 2024-25 season-seat memberships are on sale now. For additional details and to secure the best available seating, fans are encouraged to email tickets@ottawablackbears.com or call 613-599-0138. Black Bears season seat memberships start at $229 and come with great perks including savings of 30% per game off the gate price.

2024-25 Ottawa Black Bears regular-season schedule (all times Eastern and subject to change)

Friday, Nov. 29 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. (Home opener)

Friday, Dec. 13 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m. (Home for the Holidays)

Saturday, Dec. 28 at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4 at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10 at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17 vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m. (Lacrosse for All)

Friday, Jan. 24 at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31 vs. Calgary, 7 p.m. (Every Child Matters)

Saturday, Feb. 15 at Albany, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21 vs. Halifax, 7:30 p.m. (Marvel Superhero Night)

Friday, Feb. 28 vs. Georgia, 7 p.m. (Destination: Canada)

Saturday, March 15 vs. Rochester, 3 p.m. (St. Patty's Party)

Friday, March 21 at Halifax, 6p.m.

Sunday, March 23 vs. Colorado, 3 p.m. (Minor Lacrosse Day)

Friday, March 28 at Philadelphia 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 5 at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m. (Fan Appreciation Night)

Saturday April 19 at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m.

