2024-25 Albany FireWolves Schedule Announced

September 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced their schedule for the 2024-25 NLL regular season. The FireWolves will play each of the other thirteen NLL teams once and several teams twice during the regular season.

The FireWolves are coming off an appearance in the 2024 NLL Championship last season and will be looking for redemption as they make another run at the NLL title in 2025. Albany returns the bulk of their roster while also adding 2023 #1 overall pick Dyson Williams.

MVP Arena will once again be home for the FireWolves in their fourth season since the organization moved to the Capital Region. FireWolves fans can look forward to special nights such as the Whiteout for the Home Opener, honoring the game's indigenous roots, and much more this season! The full 2024-25 promotional schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

Don't miss out on our Home Opener Family Pack of 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 sodas for only $99! Watch the FireWolves open the season on Saturday, November 30 at MVP Arena with the best deal in town. Purchase the deal here: https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/AFWFamilyPack

Saturday Night Lacrosse

All nine of the FireWolves' home games will be played on Saturday nights this season at MVP Arena in downtown Albany. FireWolves games are the perfect night out for family and friends looking for fun and excitement in the Capital Region!

NLL Championship Rematch

The FireWolves will face off against the defending NLL Champion Buffalo Bandits twice this upcoming season in what will be a rematch of the 2024 NLL Championship series. Albany will be eager for some payback in what will be can't miss games. The FireWolves will travel to Buffalo on February 1 before welcoming the Bandits to MVP Arena on Saturday, March 22 at 7 pm.

Local Connections

This season the FireWolves will host University of Albany legends Lyle Thompson and Blaze Riorden as they make their return to the Capital Region. Fans can catch Riorden with the Philadelphia Wings on Saturday, February 22 and Thompson with the Georgia Swarm on Saturday, March 15.

Western Rivals

To end the regular season, the FireWolves will play the San Diego Seals who they defeated in a heated semifinal series a season ago. Albany will play the Seals on back-to-back weekends on Saturday, April 12 at MVP Arena and the travel west to end to San Diego to face the Seals on Saturday, April 18.

"We're coming off a thrilling ride to the NLL Finals, and while the result wasn't what we hoped for, this season we've got unfinished business!" said Albany FireWolves President Chris Porreca. "Saturday Night Lacrosse at the MVP Arena all season long, Let's Pack The Den! Our schedule is stacked with exciting matchups, familiar faces, and non-stop action. We know FireWolves fans are going to Get Fired Up and show everyone Albany is a lacrosse town!"

Albany FireWolves 2024-25 Full Schedule

Saturday, November 30, 2024 (7:00 p.m. ET) vs Saskatchewan Rush (Home Opener)

Saturday, December 7, 2024 (7:00 p.m. ET) at Toronto Rock

Saturday, December 14, 2024 (7:00 p.m. ET) vs Calgary Roughnecks

Saturday, December 28, 2024 (6:00 p.m. ET) at Halifax Thunderbirds

Saturday, January 4, 2025 (7:00 p.m. ET) vs Las Vegas Desert Dogs

Saturday, January 11, 2025 (9:00 p.m. ET) at Colorado Mammoth

Saturday, January 18, 2025 (7:00 p.m. ET) vs Colorado Mammoth

Saturday, January 25, 2025 (8:00 p.m. ET) at Saskatchewan Rush

Saturday, February 1, 2025 (7:30 p.m. ET) at Buffalo Bandits

Saturday, February 15, 2025 (7:00 p.m. ET) vs Ottawa Black Bears

Saturday, February 22, 2025 (7:00 p.m. ET) vs Philadelphia Wings

Friday, February 28, 2025 (7:00 p.m. ET) at Rochester Knighthawks

Saturday, March 8, 2025 (7:00 p.m. ET) at Philadelphia Wings

Saturday, March 15, 2025 (7:00 p.m. ET) vs Georgia Swarm

Saturday, March 22, 2025 (7:00 p.m. ET) vs Buffalo Bandits

Friday, April 4, 2025 (10:00 p.m. ET) at Vancouver Warriors

Saturday, April 12, 2025 (7:00 p.m. ET) vs San Diego Seals

Saturday, April 18, 2025 (10:30 p.m. ET) at San Diego Seals

Single game ticket information will be available soon.

Season tickets for the FireWolves 2024-25 season are available now! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-362-4900.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.