Haley Inks First NLL Deal in Saskatchewan

September 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release







SASKATOON, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush have signed sharpshooter Brock Haley to a one-year-deal.

Port Hope, Ontario product Haley was acquired during the 2024 NLL Draft for two draft picks, just a year after going 7th overall to the Vancouver Warriors.

"You don't find a 105-goal scorer in junior every day. This brings us tremendous depth and versatility," said General Manager Derek Keenan. "We think he's going to be a guy who's going to be here a long time and bring a lot to Saskatchewan."

The Whitby Junior A Warriors star posted an astounding 105 goals and 70 assists in 26 regular season and playoff games in 2022. The 6'1, 180-pound forward also posted 20 goals and 34 assists on the Senior A circuit in Ontario this summer.

At the NCAA D1 level with UVM, Haley was a team captain, posting 175 points in 67 career games.

Saskatchewan's right-handed forward depth now includes the likes of Robert Church, Austin Shanks, Brock Haley, Mike Triolo and Nathaniel Kozevnikov.

Patrick Dodds has been placed on the holdout list to start the season due to work commitments. 2023 second round pick Josh Zawada has not yet been signed by the Rush.

Saskatchewan opens the 2024/25 season on November 30th in Albany, before hosting Halifax in the home opener on December 14th.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.