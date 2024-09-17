National Lacrosse League Unveils 2024-25 Season Schedule

PHILADELPHIA - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today released its full 2024-25 regular-season schedule, including the return of pro lacrosse to Canada's capital city for the first time since 2003.

The upcoming NLL season begins with an uncommon late November start for NLL Faceoff Weekend with 10 teams in action on U.S. Thanksgiving weekend, headlined by the Ottawa Black Bears' first home game at Canadian Tire Centre against the visiting Toronto Rock.

The Philadelphia Wings and Brennan O'Neill, the top overall pick in the 2024 NLL Draft presented by Castore, head to San Diego to take on the Seals to end the opening slate.

Two-time defending NLL champion Buffalo Bandits will take its title defense on the road for two games - at Rochester on Saturday, December 7th and at Ottawa on Friday, December 13th before its home opener at KeyBank Center in downtown Buffalo versus Rochester on Saturday, December 28th.

With NLL-style sixes lacrosse returning to the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028, demand for NLL games across the globe has helped fuel international media opportunities that will debut in select countries this season, including Czechia, Germany, and Great Britain, with more countries eyed for distribution as the NLL continues its quest to become "The Next Major League."

The schedule announcement continues the NLL's momentum leading into the new season, following the official in-market launch of NLL UnBOXed™, the League's grassroots youth participation and fan development initiative, and the introduction of Manchester, England-based Castore as the NLL's exclusive on-floor performance apparel and uniform provider.

Training camps for NLL teams begin in late October across North America. The full training camp, preseason, broadcast, and streaming schedules will be unveiled soon.

The 2024-25 NLL regular-season schedule (all times ET):

Week 1

- Friday, November 29, 2024 - Toronto at Ottawa, 7pm; Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30pm

- Saturday, November 30, 2024 - Las Vegas at Rochester, 7pm; Saskatchewan at Albany, 7pm

- Sunday, December 1, 2024 - Philadelphia at San Diego, 5pm

Week 2

- Friday, December 6, 2024 - Colorado at Las Vegas, 10:30pm

- Saturday, December 7, 2024 - Calgary at Halifax, 5pm; Albany at Toronto, 7pm; Buffalo at Rochester, 7pm; San Diego at Georgia, 8pm

Week 3

- Friday, December 13, 2024 - Buffalo at Ottawa, 7pm; Rochester at Vancouver, 10pm; Colorado at San Diego, 10:30pm

- Saturday, December 14, 2024 - Las Vegas at Philadelphia, 6pm; Calgary at Albany, 7pm; Toronto at Georgia, 7:30pm; Halifax at Saskatchewan, 8pm

Week 4

- Friday, December 20, 2024 - Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 10:30pm

- Saturday, December 21, 2024 - Saskatchewan at Rochester, 7pm; Halifax at Colorado, 9pm;

Georgia at San Diego, 10pm

Week 5

- Saturday, December 28, 2024 - Albany at Halifax, 6pm; Ottawa at Toronto, 7pm; Rochester at Buffalo, 7:30pm; Philadelphia at Saskatchewan, 8pm; Vancouver at Calgary, 9pm

- Sunday, December 29, 2024 - Georgia at Colorado, 4pm

Week 6

- Saturday, January 4, 2025 - Las Vegas at Albany, 7pm; Rochester at Georgia, 7:30pm; Ottawa at San Diego, 10pm

Week 7

- Friday, January 10, 2025 - Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30pm; Ottawa at Georgia, 7:30pm; San Diego at Vancouver, 10pm

- Saturday, January 11, 2025 - Calgary at Philadelphia, 1pm; Halifax at Rochester, 7pm; Las Vegas at Saskatchewan, 8pm; Albany at Colorado, 9pm

Week 8

- Friday, January 17, 2025 - Vancouver at Ottawa, 7pm

- Saturday, January 18, 2025 - Rochester at Halifax, 6pm; Saskatchewan at Toronto, 7pm; Colorado at Albany, 7pm; Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7:30pm; Georgia at Calgary, 9pm; San Diego at Las Vegas, 10pm

- Sunday, January 19, 2025 - Vancouver at Philadelphia, 6pm

Week 9

- Friday, January 24, 2025 - Toronto at Calgary, 9pm; Ottawa at Vancouver, 10pm

- Saturday, January 25, 2025 - Colorado at Rochester, 7pm; Albany at Saskatchewan, 8pm

Week 10

- Friday, January 31, 2025 - Vancouver at Halifax, 6:30pm; Calgary at Ottawa, 7pm

- Saturday, February 1, 2025 - Albany at Buffalo, 7:30pm; Rochester at Philadelphia, 8pm; Toronto at Colorado, 9pm; Georgia at Las Vegas, 10pm; Saskatchewan at San Diego, 10pm

Week 11

- Friday, February 7, 2025 - Colorado at Georgia, 7:30pm; Calgary at Vancouver, 9pm

- Saturday, February 8, 2025 - Halifax at Philadelphia, 1pm; San Diego at Toronto, 7pm

Week 12

- Friday, February 14, 2025 - Buffalo at Toronto, 7pm; Saskatchewan at Calgary, 9:30pm; Vancouver at Las Vegas, 10:30pm

- Saturday, February 15, 2025 - Philadelphia at Halifax, 6pm; Ottawa at Albany, 7pm; San Diego at Buffalo, 7:30pm; Rochester at Saskatchewan, 8pm

- Sunday, February 16, 2025 - Las Vegas at Calgary, 7pm

Week 13

- Friday, February 21, 2025 - Halifax at Ottawa, 7:30pm; Las Vegas at Colorado, 9pm; Saskatchewan at Vancouver, 10pm

- Saturday, February 22, 2025 - Georgia at Toronto, 7pm; Philadelphia at Albany, 7pm; Rochester at Calgary, 9pm; Buffalo at San Diego, 10pm

Week 14

- Friday, February 28, 2025 - Georgia at Ottawa, 7pm; Albany at Rochester, 7pm

- Saturday, March 1, 2025 - Buffalo at Saskatchewan, 8pm; Calgary at Colorado, 9pm; Halifax at Las Vegas, 10pm

Week 15

- Friday, March 7, 2025 - Toronto at Halifax, 6:30pm; Vancouver at San Diego, 10:30pm; Rochester at Las Vegas, 10:30pm

- Saturday, March 8, 2025 - Calgary at Buffalo, 6:30pm; Albany at Philadelphia, 7pm; Saskatchewan at Georgia, 7:30pm

Week 16

- Friday, March 14, 2025 - Saskatchewan at Halifax, 6pm; Toronto at Vancouver, 10pm

- Saturday, March 15, 2025 - Colorado at Philadelphia, 1pm; Rochester at Ottawa, 3pm; Georgia at Albany, 7pm; Buffalo at Calgary, 9pm

- Sunday, March 16, 2025 - Las Vegas at San Diego, 5pm

Week 17

- Friday, March 21, 2025 - Ottawa at Halifax, 6pm; Las Vegas at Buffalo, 7:30pm

- Saturday, March 22, 2025 - Philadelphia at Toronto, 7pm; Buffalo at Albany, 7pm; San Diego at Calgary, 9pm; Georgia at Vancouver, 10pm

- Sunday, March 23, 2025 - Colorado at Ottawa, 3pm

Week 18

- Friday, March 28, 2025 - Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7pm

- Saturday, March 29, 2025 - San Diego at Rochester, 7pm; Vancouver at Buffalo, 7:30pm; Colorado at Saskatchewan, 9pm

- Sunday, March 30, 2025 - Halifax at Georgia, 3pm

Week 19

- Friday, April 4, 2025 - Calgary at Saskatchewan, 9pm; Albany at Vancouver, 10pm

- Saturday, April 5, 2025 - San Diego at Halifax, 6pm; Ottawa at Rochester, 7pm; Philadelphia at Georgia, 7:30pm; Buffalo at Colorado, 9pm

- Sunday, April 6, 2025 - Toronto at Las Vegas, 5pm

Week 20

- Friday, April 11, 2025 - Vancouver at Toronto, 8pm

- Saturday, April 12, 2025 - Georgia at Philadelphia, 7pm; San Diego at Albany, 7pm; Las Vegas at Ottawa, 7pm; Halifax at Buffalo, 7:30pm

- Sunday, April 13, 2025 - Saskatchewan at Colorado, 4pm

Week 21

- Friday, April 18, 2025 - Halifax at Toronto, 7pm; Calgary at Las Vegas, 10:30pm; Albany at San Diego, 10:30pm

- Saturday, April 19, 2025 - Toronto at Rochester, 6pm; Buffalo at Georgia, 7:30pm; Philadelphia at Vancouver, 8pm; Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 9pm; Colorado at Calgary, 9pm

