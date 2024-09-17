Colorado Mammoth Announce 2024-25 Schedule

September 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) and Colorado Mammoth announced its 2024-25 regular season schedule Tuesday, with the Mammoth set to open the season on Nov. 29 against the Vancouver Warriors inside the LOUD HOUSE.

Set to compete against each of the league's other 13 teams once throughout the 18-game regular season campaign, Colorado will also embrace a second showdown against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs (@ Las Vegas Dec. 6; vs. Las Vegas Feb. 21), Georgia Swarm (vs. Georgia 12/29; @ Georgia 2/7), Albany FireWolves (vs. Albany 1/11; @ Albany 1/18) and Saskatchewan Rush (@ Saskatchewan March 29; vs. Saskatchewan 4/13).

The 2024-25 Colorado Mammoth schedule can be viewed below.

2024-25 Colorado Mammoth Regular Season Schedule:

Friday, Nov. 29: vs. Vancouver Warriors (7:30 p.m. MT)

Friday, Dec. 6: @ Las Vegas Desert Dogs (8:30 p.m. MT)

Friday, Dec. 13: @ San Diego Seals (8:30 p.m. MT)

Saturday, Dec. 21: vs. Halifax Thunderbirds (7 p.m. MT)

Sunday, Dec. 29: vs. Georgia Swarm (2 p.m. MT)

Saturday, Jan. 11: vs. Albany FireWolves (7 p.m. MT)

Saturday, Jan. 18: @ Albany FireWolves (5 p.m. MT)

Saturday, Jan. 25: @ Rochester Knighthawks (5 p.m. MT)

Saturday, Feb. 1: vs. Toronto Rock (7 p.m. MT)

Saturday, Feb. 7: @ Georgia Swarm (5:30 p.m. MT)

Friday, Feb. 21: vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs (7 p.m. MT)

Saturday, March 1: vs. Calgary Roughnecks (7 p.m. MT)

Saturday, March 15: @ Philadelphia Wings (11 a.m. MT)

Sunday, March 23: @ Ottawa Black Bears (1 p.m. MT)

Saturday, March 29: @ Saskatchewan Rush (7 p.m. MT)

Saturday, April 5: vs. Buffalo Bandits (7 p.m. MT)

Sunday, April 13: vs. Saskatchewan Rush (2 p.m. MT)

Saturday, April 19: @ Calgary Roughnecks (7 p.m. MT)

The entire 2024-25 NLL schedule can be viewed here.

Anchored by an early-season three-game homestand as the calendar year transitions, the team will look to string some victories together before the LOUDEST fans in lacrosse this winter during a trio of matchups against the Halifax Thunderbirds Dec. 21, Georgia Swarm Dec. 29 and Albany FireWolves Jan. 11.

Regularly rotating home and away appearances for a good part of the season, the team will endure its longest collective road trip when the spring slate rolls around. The squad will head to Philadelphia March 15 before completing the trip north of the border via the team's first game played in Ottawa in a matchup against the Ottawa Black Bears March 23 and a reigniting of rivalries up in Saskatchewan against the Rush March 29.

Colorado will also get a shot at the defending 2024 NLL Champion Buffalo Bandits during an April 5 late-season showdown at the LOUD HOUSE.

Single-game tickets will officially be available for purchase on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. MT.

Fans who haven't locked in their Season Ticket Membership for the 2024-25 season can do so here, which will grant supporters access to a special presale window, set to open Wednesday at 10 a.m. MT.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest team news, player signings and beyond!

